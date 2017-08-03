Former Rap Mogul Marion "Suge" Knight is facing a new criminal charge in addition to his 2015 murder and attempted charges. The new charge accuses Knight of threatening to kill F. Gary Gray, the director of 2015's N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton around August of 2014. Knight has been in and out of jail stretching all the way back to 1987 for various different reasons, but most recently he was arrested on suspicion for murder and attempted murder when he ran over two men involved in the production of Straight Outta Compton.

According to the Los Angeles Times, 52-year old Knight appeared in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom and pleaded not guilty to a grand jury indictment accusing him of threatening death or bodily injury against F. Gary Gray. It has also been reported that Knight smiled at his family who were in attendance, his son even wore a shirt that read: "FREE SUGE." Knight was reportedly less than thrilled about the way that he was depicted in N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton.

As the co-founder of Death Row Records, Suge Knight vowed to make the company "the Motown of the 90s," which in terms of success, it initially did. Knight secured a lucrative distribution deal with Jimmy Iovine's Interscope Records and went onto release Dr. Dre's first post-N.W.A. album, The Chronic. The album went triple platinum in the United States alone and launched the solo career of Dr. Dre as an artist and an in-demand producer while simultaneously launching the career of the young Snoop Dogg, whose debut record, Doggy Style went quadruple platinum in the United States. Knight also threw Death Row Records into the limelight for the East Coast vs., West Coast rap battle that resulted in the deaths of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls as well as trail of violence and threats that eventually killed the label while Knight served time in jail for parole violations.

On January 29th, 2015, Knight was involved in a hit-and-run incident that left one man dead and another hospitalized in Compton, California. Knight turned himself in the next morning and was arrested on suspicion of murder. Witnesses claim that Knight followed the two men to a burger stand after an argument on the set of a commercial for Straight Outta Compton, which was months after Knight allegedly made the death threats to director F. Gary Gray.

Sources close to Suge Knight claim that the murder charge against him is falling apart they simply believe that law enforcement is "out to get him," which is pretty hard to believe when there's surveillance footage of Knight running over two men in a burger stand parking lot. Good luck with that, guys. The murder trial isn't expected to start until 2018, but one thing is for certain, Suge Knight is going to be spending quite a long time in prison this time around. In addition, Knight is fighting many civil legal battles involving Dr. Dre, Chris Brown, and Scott Storch.