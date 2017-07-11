Just a few months after rumors of Mel Gibson directing Suicide Squad 2 surfaced, it seems the studio has set their sights on another filmmaker. Jaume Collet-Serra, who directed Unknown and Run All Night for Warner Bros., is reportedly the studio's top choice to take the helm on this sequel. Warner Bros. reportedly looked at a number of directors, including Mel Gibson, for this coveted directorial gig, but sources claim the studio is focused on putting Jaume Collet-Serra in the director's chair for this superhero sequel.

Deadline broke the news of Jaume Collet-Serra's potential involvement today, which comes just four months after the studio locked in a new Suicide Squad 2 writer, with Adam Cozad (The Legend of Tarzan) coming aboard to write the screenplay. Original Suicide Squad director David Ayer revealed last summer, just days after the first movie hit theaters, that he was already working on the story for the sequel. While many expected him to return to both write and direct, he instead ended up taking the reins on a different DC project, Gotham City Sirens.

While the studio hasn't issued a release date for this Suicide Squad sequel yet, original Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman, who played Rick Flagg, revealed in an interview that he thinks the "plan" for the studio is to shoot the sequel in 2018, while adding that he would definitely come back to reprise his role. If filming does in fact happen at some point next year, then it seems likely that the studio could be eyeing perhaps a spring 2019 release, although the studio already has Shazam in place for an April 5, 2019 release, although there has been little movement on that project, so perhaps Suicide Squad 2 could take over that spot.

There was also talk last year, following the success of Deadpool, that the studio is potentially eyeing an R-Rated Suicide Squad 2, but that was when David Ayer was still on board. In fact, Suicide Squad is the only PG-13 movie David Ayer had ever directed, with his previous directorial outings, Harsh Times, Street Kings, End of Watch, Sabotage and Fury, all rated R. If Jaume Collet-Serra does in fact come aboard, it remains to be seen whether or not he will be aiming for an R-rated superhero sequel, but given the success of both Deadpool and this year's Logan, it wouldn't be surprising if more studios started putting a few R-rated movies into development.

There has also been talk of a Deadshot spin-off with Will Smith, although that has yet to be confirmed. Still, with other spin-offs in development like Gotham City Sirens, The Batman and a Batgirl movie, directed by Joss Whedon, it will probably take a back seat. It is believed that the main Suicide Squad stars such as Will Smith (Deadshot), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flagg), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), The Joker (Jared Leto), El Diablo (Jay Hernandez), Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) will be back for Suicide Squad 2, but nothing has been set in stone yet. Jaume Collet-Serra most recently directed last year's shark thriller The Shallows, starring Blake Lively, and his next film, The Commuter, starring Liam Neeson, is currently in post-production, with a January 12, 2018 release date in place.