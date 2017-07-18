While Warner Bros. is reportedly eyeing director Jaume Collet-Serra to direct the superhero sequel Suicide Squad 2, with other reports claiming that filming may start next year, it seems that not all of the cast members will return. While promoting her upcoming sci-fi thriller Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Cara Delevingne, who played archaeologist June Moon, and the nefarious spirit that possessed her, known as Enchantress, revealed that while she would love to return as June Moon, she didn't think that particular character coming back would make sense. Here's what she had to say below.

"It was a life-changing experience and, of course, I'd do another one, but I don't think it would make sense for the character. I'll probably still be on the set hanging out with everyone."

While no cast members are confirmed yet for Suicide Squad 2, it's possible that Cara Delevingne might not be the only original Suicide Squad character that sits out the sequel. Last August, just a few days after Suicide Squad opened in theaters, it was revealed that Jared Leto told fans at a meet-up for his band 30 Seconds to Mars, that he was disappointed in the movie, which all came second hand though since he hadn't seen the actual movie. He reportedly said that he felt he was "tricked" into something different than what he was pitched, adding he found himself "overwhelmed with hate" about the look of the film and other choices that were made. Cara Delevingne still seems quite happy with her work in the sequel, according to her comments in USA Today.

With that being said, the primary architect of that film, writer-director David Ayer, is not involved with this sequel, instead signing on to direct Margot Robbie as Harley Quin in the new Gotham City Sirens movie. There has also been talk of an R-rated Suicide Squad 2, although that has yet to be confirmed. Adam Cozad (The Legend of Tarzan) came aboard to write the script in March, and just last month, Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flagg) teased that the studio is eyeing a 2018 production start date, while adding that he would "definitely" come back for the sequel. Still, it hasn't been confirmed if Will Smith (Deadshot), Jai Courtney (Boomerang), Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), Jay Hernandez (El Diablo), or Karen Fukuhara (Katana) will be back.

While there hasn't been much talk of this sequel, there have been plenty of rumors regarding spin-offs. As of now, only the Harley Quinn movie Gotham City Sirens has been confirmed, although there has been talk of a Deadshot spin-off and a Boomerang spin-off as well. With both Suicide Squad 2 and Gotham City Sirens moving forward at the same time, it remains to be seen if Margot Robbie would even be available to come back as Harley Quinn, although Warner Bros. hasn't set a release date for that movie yet. If production does begin next year, then Suicide Squad 2 could be ready for release in 2019.

Before Jaume Collet-Serra entered talks earlier this month, Mel Gibson was approached to direct the sequel, although it didn't seem that negotiations progressed too far. Nothing has been revealed about the story for Suicide Squad 2 thus far, and it hasn't been confirmed if Adam Cozad has even completed his work on the script yet. As for Cara Delevingne's June Moon, since she did survive her encounter as the Enchantress, and is back to her human self, there likely isn't much use for someone who doesn't wield any super powers on this team. It's possible that the studio will give a big update on Suicide Squad 2 during their Hall H Comic-Con panel from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.