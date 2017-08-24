Shortly after Suicide Squad hit theaters last summer, a report surfaced that Jared Leto was quite unhappy with the finished product, casting doubt on whether he will return in Suicide Squad 2. Back in June, the actor wouldn't comment on whether or not he would come back as The Joker in Gotham City Sirens, which is moving forward with Suicide Squad director David Ayer, but during a recent radio interview, the actor and 30 Seconds to Mars front man set the record straight, revealing he is proud of the work he did and proud to be a part of the DCEU. Here's what he had to say below.

"There's so much hype and bulls--t about that. I think it's just fun to talk about. Even when the movie came out, there was so much misrepresentation about what went down, about the method acting crap. 90% of it was not even true, it just takes on a life of its own. It was an incredible experience. Everybody was amazing. Margot Robbie, one of the nicest people and one of the best actresses I've ever worked with, and I really loved working with her. I thought the scenes and what we did together was some of the most fun I've ever had on a set before. But everything's great in that world, and I'm really proud to be a part of it."

The actor made these comments on the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O, and while he doesn't come right out and say that he'll be back as The Joker, it's clear he's still happy to be involved. These comments also come amid a plethora of activity within the DCEU over the past few days, with a Joker Origin Movie coming together with producer Martin Scorcese and director Todd Phillips, Suicide Squad 2 reportedly being put on the fast track and the studio also reportedly developing upwards of five Joker and Harley Quinn movies.

It's possible that Jared Leto may have sharply changed his tune, after months of staying silent about his return to the DCEU, after Warner Bros. decided to put these Joker-Harley Quinn movies into development. With Suicide Squad 2 being put on the fast track, with filming reportedly starting next year under director Jaume Collet-Serra, it seems likely that The Joker and Harley Quinn will return here, especially since rumors have also surfaced that Gotham City Sirens may not be happening, since the project wasn't mentioned during Warner Bros. Hall H panel at Comic-Con last month.

If Gotham City Sirens truly is dead, then the most logical project for The Joker to return in is Suicide Squad 2, although it doesn't seem that the whole team will be back. Cara Delevingne, who played the villainous Enchantress, who was originally a part of the Suicide Squad team, revealed in a recent interview that she doesn't think it would be right for her character to return in this DCEU sequel. With the movie being put on the fast track though, and filming said to begin next year, hopefully we'll find out more about Suicide Squad 2 and the DCEU return of Jared Leto as The Joker. In the meantime, take a look at this video below featuring Jared Leto's interview from the Kyle and Jackie O radio show.