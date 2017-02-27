Last night, The DC Extended Universe accomplished something no movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been able to do, when Suicide Squad took home the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Interestingly enough, Mel Gibson was also in the audience as his movie Hacksaw Ridge was nominated for several awards, including Best Director. Why is this interesting? Well, because there have been reports that Warner Bros. is trying to court the Australian director to helm Suicide Squad 2. Before the ceremony happened, he finally addressed the rumors publically.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Mel Gibson on the red carpet before the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony. Gibson had been in director's jail for quite some time, following some horrible PR incidents in the early 2000s that had to do with him getting arrested for a DUI and saying some racially insensitive things, which is putting it lightly. But Hacksaw Ridge put him back on the map and now Warner Bros. wants in on it. He addressed the Suicide Squad 2 rumors last night and though he didn't rule it out, he certainly didn't seem as though he was super committed to it at this point. Here is what he had to say.

"I don't know. I just met some guys about story points. It's not a done deal or anything, but it's just fun to shoot the pool, you know, when it comes to stories. I love doing it. And if we can elevate any type of concept, it's good. We'll see"

Despite quite a bit of divisiveness, the first Suicide Squad has enjoyed a tremendous amount of success. It most recently picked up the Oscar for Hairstyling and Makeup, and that is just the latest accomplishment the movie has been able to claim. The movie also crushed at the box office, bringing in a grand total of $745 million. The third movie in the DC Extended Universe also managed to have a very successful soundtrack, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media in addition to being certified platinum for shipping over 1 million copies. All of that seemingly in spite of the fact that Suicide Squad currently holds a measly 26 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. So it is no wonder Warner Bros. is going after big name talent like Mel Gibson for Suicide Squad 2.

David Ayer, who directed the first Suicide Squad, will be busy directing the Harley Quinn spinoff Gotham City Sirens, so that is why he won't be returning to the director's chair for the sequel. Assuming Warner Bros. can't get Mel Gibson to sign on, Daniel Espinosa (Safe House) is reportedly the studio's next choice. At the moment Gibson is also working on a sequel to Passion of the Christ, but that movie doesn't seem quite ready yet, so he could do the Suicide Squad sequel while things get buttoned up on that project.

Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto and the rest of the core cast from the first movie are expected to return for Suicide Squad 2. We will have to wait and see how this all shakes out but, at least right now, it is most definitely true that Mel Gibson is at least considering entering the world of modern superhero movies. You can check out the full interview clip for yourself below.