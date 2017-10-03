Warner Bros. Suicide Squad earned an impressive $745 million dollars at the worldwide box office, but Jared Leto did not add to that total as he has never seen the final cut of his performance as the Joker. The movie was divisive for a number of reasons, but one of the larger points of contention was Leto's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime and how he was barely in the movie. The Joker was advertised as a major selling point in all of the marketing for Suicide Squad, but when moviegoers got into the theaters, he was barely in the movie.

Jared Leto never saw his performance as The Joker, but it isn't over sour grapes or anything of that nature. Leto just doesn't like to watch his own movies. The actor recently spoke to SyFy Wire to promote the upcoming Blade Runner 2049 and he revealed that he has never seen Suicide Squad or The Dallas Buyers Club, which was the performance that earned him an Academy Award. Leto explains.

"I just think with watching your own films, it can be too self-conscious of a process. You either like what you did and you're prone to repeat it, or you didn't like it, and it can make you self-conscious. I'm not sure how much win there is for me. But I read the scripts, so I know what's going to happen."

Though Jared Leto has admitted to not watching his movies, it doesn't apply to all of them. The actor admitted to watching 2000's harrowing Requiem for a Dream and also revealed that he wants to see Blade Runner 2049 when it hits theaters later this week. Leto is not alone on wanting to see the upcoming sequel as the movie is getting early rave reviews, which has only added to the excitement. Blade Runner 2049 looks like it's going to be a beautiful movie that has to be seen on the big screen and the actor is clearly excited about his role in the project. Plus, he was blind during the filming, so he really didn't get to see much while on set.

Leto doesn't seem to be avoiding Suicide Squad due to any dislike of the role. He's reportedly committed to a sequel and a Harley Quinn spin-off and is rumored to be upset and confused that the Warner Bros. is making a Joker standalone movie, outside of the DCEU, without him. The actor just rarely watches his own movies, which is not a bad thing at all. When Jared Leto commits to a project, he throws everything that he has into the role and that might not be comfortable to watch after going to some dark places to get to the end result.

Blade Runner 2049 officially opens in theaters later this week and Suicide Squad 2 is gearing up to start production next fall. In addition, Jared Leto has just signed on to portray Hugh Hefner in Bret Ratner's upcoming biopic about the iconic publisher of Playboy's life. Whatever Leto's process may be, it's clearly working for him. One just has to wonder how he finds all of the time to do all of the things that he does. Check out the full interview with Jared Leto courtesy of SyFy Wire.