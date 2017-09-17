Suicide Squad director David Ayer has been posting pictures of Harley Quinn and the Joker on Twitter as well as retweeting images for Harley Quinn's debut in Batman: The Animated Series from 25 years ago. The recent pictures aren't very exciting on their own, but they seem to hint that Ayer might be jumping in to direct the upcoming DCEU Joker and Harley Quinn movie. Ayer has worked with the duo before on Suicide Squad, but is not directing the upcoming sequel. Nor is he directing the Joker Origin Movie that stands outside the DCEU.

Ayer posted an image from Suicide Squad with the Joker and Harley Quinn dancing, which was a scene deleted from the original movie. Jared Leto's Joker is in a suit while Margot Robbie's Quinn is dressed in her iconic jester costume looking lovingly at Joker, bringing the Tango With Evil artwork from Alex Ross to life. The image was posted to David Ayer's Twitter account and many are speculating that Ayer will be stepping in to helm the project, which has some fans within the DCEU very happy about the possibilities and another division of fans who would like to see a new director step in for a fresh take on the characters. It's important to note that this is all pure speculation at this point, but it does seem to indicate that Ayer will be involved with the project in some capacity.

Jared Leto and Margot Robbie are set to reprise their villainous roles for Suicide Squad 2, which is rumored to start production in the fall of 2018. Robbie will also portray Harley Quinn in the Gotham City Sirens movie and Ayer is still attached to that project as far as we can tell. Rumors spread immediately when the Harley Quinn vs Joker movie was announced that Gotham City Sirens wasn't happening anymore, but it appears that Warner Bros. intends to put that movie out as well in addition to the standalone, outside of the DCEU, Joker Origin movie.

Jared Leto did a lot of the same kind of teasing to his social media over the last few months before it was officially announced that the Joker would be making a return to the big screen. Leto was more than likely in negotiations for Suicide Squad and the Harley Quinn vs Joker movie when he was teasing fans about his return. It is entirely possible that David Ayer is taking a note from Leto's playbook to fan the flames of speculation.

Although Warner Bros. and the DCEU are still high off of the success of Wonder Woman earlier this summer, many fans are still scratching their heads as to why they remained obsessed on more projects that involve both Harley Quinn and the Joker at the center of the story. Gotham City Sirens is said to be in development at the studio, with Ayer expected to return to the director's chair to bring the trio of Harley Quinn, Catwoman and Poison Ivy together. However, the planned project was not mentioned alongside the DCEU's upcoming slate of movies during the Warner Bros. panel at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. As Ayer keeps teasing, an announcement is sure to be around the corner.