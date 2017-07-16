Suicide Squad cinematographer Roman Vasyanov has shared some never before seen images of Jared Leto as the Joker and a pair of Bat Dancers from a deleted scene. The new pictures come after the news that director Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows) is reportedly the frontrunner choice to takeover Suicide Squad 2, which is a sequel to last year's Suicide Squad, a movie that divided fans and critics, but still made an impressive $745.6 million worldwide. There have also been rumors of Mel Gibson directing the sequel, but sources close to the project claim that Collet-Serra is being strongly considered.

The first Suicide Squad apparently was a darker affair with more of Jared Leto's portrayal of the Joker, but we all know how that turned out. The Joker was barely in the movie after trailers, teasers, and TV spots all made it seem as if he was a major part of the David Ayer directed movie. And now, a year after the movie's release, Suicide Squad cinematographer Roman Vasyanov has shared some new images of the Joker and his Bat Dancers from scenes not used in the movie.

The 2 images were posted on Vasyanov's Instagram account and one image features the Joker with half of his face blackened and burned after crashing his helicopter and being rejected by Harley Quinn. The scene was reportedly cut to shy away from the abusive nature between Leto's Joker and Margot Robbie's Quinn. The second of the images shows 2 of the Joker's Bat Dancers wearing gold Batman masks along with gold body paint. One of the dancers wears a collar and is seen holding a chain. Parts of the helicopter scene were actually shown in the trailers, a practice that happens often in Hollywood, but one can't help but wonder what Suicide Squad would have looked like with some of the darker imagery kept in.

David Ayer's Suicide Squad was intended to be a much darker movie before the studio came in to clean it up, which is a shame because Jared Leto really seemed to go for the gusto in his portrayal of the Joker. Leto is apparently fine with the way things worked out and has continued to tease fans that were angry about his supporting role that he may be returning in a more lead-type soon. It seems as if Leto wasn't really given a fair shake within the fan community to really stretch his wings as the character.

For now these pictures are an interesting glimpse of what could have been if Suicide Squad came out unhampered with. One can only hope that a true director's cut comes our way with the darker imagery intact. That might not solve all of the problems with the movie, it may still seem like somebody went in and butchered the final product into a visually pleasing mess, but nonetheless, it would be interesting to finally see what Jared Leto and David Ayer originally intended. Check out the pictures of the Joker and his Bat Dancers below. Suicide Squad 2 is rumored to shoot next year, but Warner Bros. and DC Films has yet to confirm.