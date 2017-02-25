Love or hate Suicide Squad, most audiences adored Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. So much so, in fact, that she is getting her own spin-off movie called Gotham City Sirens. This next adventure will likely show Daddy's Little Monster in a variety of getups, including her Clown Jester costume, which was only briefly seen in Suicide Squad. But it appears the actress had a couple other outfit changes that got nixed from the initial mix in that first movie.

A new behind-the-scenes photo arrives today from Chinatimes courtesy of Twitter. And it offers a glimpse at one of the many rumored deleted scenes that didn't make the cut when it came time to release the Blu-ray. This image shows Harley in what appears to be a Prom dress in her signature red and blue colors. This is the quote that came tagged with the image.

"NEW BTS photo from the set of #SuicideSquad: Margot Robbie with makeup artist Alessandro Bertolazzi"

You can see this image in the tweet embed below. The make-up being applied to Harley's face makes Quinn look like she's just gotten through one heck of a crying jag. She's also given quite the unique hairdo. It's anyone's guess what happened in this particular scene. But with the outfit already tailored and so far unused, it's possible that we could see this look show up in Gotham City Sirens.

Though Suicide Squad came out last summer, we're still being treated to fun surprises like this. And it is well known that quite a few scenes where shot but later excised from the final cut of the movie. And those scenes have never seen the light of day. Not yet, at least. The dress in question was probably used for a flashback sequence, as Harley spends most of her Suicide Squad runtime in short-shorts and a satin swingers jacket.

While Harley Quinn will next be seen on the big screen in Gotham City Sirens, Suicide Squad 2 is also happening at Warner Bros. Original Suicide Squaddirector David Ayer is back in the hot seat for GCS, but it sounds like Warner Bros. and DC want someone else in control of SS2. And that person might well end up being Mel Gibson, who the studio is currently courting. After a short 'falling out' with Hollywood, Gibson redeemed himself with the Oscar nominated hit Hacksaw Ridge. It hasn't been confirmed that he is part of the DCEU family just yet.

At this point, it is unclear if Warner Bros. will ever release all the footage they have sitting in the vault from Suicide Squad. They did release a director's cut last year, but it only replaced roughly 13 minutes of missing footage. Some reports indicate that there is at least an hour's worth of deleted scenes that fans have yet to see. While we wait for more Harley Quinn goodness, at least we have this image to stare at and wonder, 'What is going on here?'