To say the least, Suicide Squad wound up being a very divisive movie. At least among fans. The general consensus from critics was that the movie missed the mark, but that didn't stop the movie from finding a tremendous amount of success. Now, believe it or not, Suicide Squad can add Academy Award winner to its list of accomplishments.

Suicide Squad took home the Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling at the 89th annual Academy Awards. Director David Ayer's movie about DC Comics' bad guys turned kind of good beat out A Man Called Love and Star Trek Beyond for the award. Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson were on hand to accept that award during the ceremony and seemed quite thrilled to be bringing home the statue. Who could blame them? As filmmakers, bringing home an Oscar is one of the highest honors anyone can achieve, but many may still find it a bit odd to think of Suicide Squad as on Oscar-winning film.

That said, if there was anything worth awarding in Suicide Squad, it was probably the makeup and hairstyling. Still, it certainly won't sit well with many that Warner Bros. is now going to be able to say that Suicide Squad is officially an Academy Award winning movie. Director David Ayer was not in attendance at the ceremony, but he took to Twitter right after the win was announced and congratulated the team on their win. Here is what he had to say.

"Congratulations to my amazing and talented make-up and hair team on Suicide Squad! #Oscars"

Despite the divisiveness, Suicide Squad has enjoyed a tremendous amount of success and this Oscar is just the latest accomplishment it has claimed. For one, the movie absolutely crushed at the box office, bringing in a grand total of $745 million. The third movie in the DC Extended Universe also managed to have a very successful soundtrack, also earning an Oscar nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media in addition to being certified platinum for shipping over 1 million copies. All of that despite the fact that Suicide Squad currently holds a measly 26 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

The DCEU has had its fair share of troubles over the last year or so, with Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice also failing to win over critics and creating a divide among fans. Still, Suicide Squad has further proved with this Academy Award win that these movies can be successful even without the support of critics. It may not sit well with certain fanboys and fangirls that movies like Deadpool and Captain America: Civil War didn't even get nominated for Oscars this year, yet Suicide Squad gets to put a golden statue on its mantle. But that is the way the chips fell this year. You can check out David Ayer's tweet for yourself below.