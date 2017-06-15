This summer, Corey Feldman has embarked on an epic tour that is surprising naysayers and wowing longtime fans as he performers his latest double LP live with his band Corey's Angels. But the former teen idol hasn't given up on acting altogether. And he even took a bit of time out of his busy schedule to appear in the upcoming horror anthology The Sunday Night Slaughter, which appears to be heading towards a Halloween release date, if we're all that lucky.

Writer and Director Edward Payson shared a new behind-the-scenes image from Sunday Night Slaughter, giving fans a first look at Corey Feldman's long awaited return to the big screen. You can see the image below. Payson says this.

"Another still Directing @cdogg22 (Corey Feldman) in my upcoming film #TheSundayNightSlaughter. Good guy and a pleasure having him on set."

We haven't heard too much about the horror comedy just yet, but Sunday Night Slaughter is an anthology horror film that follows three stories reveling in the genre's most beloved tropes and trademarks such as demons, cannibals, psychopaths and demigods, all of which are intertwined, with the intersecting stories all taking place in the final 31 days of earth.

Edward Payson is a filmmaker hailing from New Hampshire who has becoming known for his wildly inventive style, as well as his well-received documentaries. He made his directorial debut with the 2009 horror indie Mordbid: a Love Story, the story of a high school serial killer. He also directed the 2011 documentary Unsigned, which follows three unsigned rock bands who refuse to give up on their dreams of hitting it big in the music industry. Along with Sunday Night Slaughter, he is directing the documentary Our Friend Jon, which follows the events that took place after Jon Hernandez passed away due to complications stemming from Sickle Cell Anemia. He was in the midst of writing a horror film he wanted to make with his friends. Upon his untimely death, his best pals (all whom have their own disabilities) decide to make the film in Jon's honor, even though they have no clue where to start.

As for Corey Feldman, who plays a character called James Diamond in Sunday Night Slaughter, he is continuing his latest leg of the Angelic to the Core tour as we speak. While he has been submersed in taking his show on the road after completing his truly epic last record, he also found time to appear in the thriller Corbin Nash, which is currently in post-production. Feldman will play a cross-dressing vampire named Queeny in this tale of a rogue police detective in search of his parents killer, who is murdered and reborn the ultimate killer.

You can see Feldman and Payson in the image below. We have also added the full gallery of images from Sunday Night Slaughter. No scene details were provided, but it doesn't look like Corey is climbing back into his killer Vampire drag here. With the movie planning a Halloween release date, it shouldn't be too long before we get to see the first trailer. If you want to see Corey live this summer, Feldman has dates locked in from right now all the way to August 11, with several more stops to make on his Heavenly Tour.