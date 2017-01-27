The Super Bowl is nearly upon us, and for sports fans it is the can't miss event of the year. Not all movie fans are into watching NFL football, but they have historically had a good reason to tune in. Because studios are known to drop new trailers and TV spots for upcoming releases. That looks to be the case again this year, with Disney, Fox, Sony and Paramount all ponying up an average of $5 million for 30-second chunks of air time. The question becomes, what movies are we going to see footage for?

Deadline is reporting that Disney is going to be advertising two upcoming movies during the Super Bowl this year. They couldn't say for sure what movies the Mouse House is going to promote, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 seems like a sure bet, since it is the next Marvel movie scheduled to hit theaters, with a premium summer release on May 5. The second movie could very likely be Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is the fifth entry in Disney's multi-billion dollar behemoth franchise and is set for release on May 26. They have only released a single teaser so far and that teaser didn't even feature Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, so the massive amount of eyeballs the Super Bowl will bring could be the perfect time for Disney to drop a new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 5. It doesn't sound like we'll be seeing the first footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi during the big game, but that could change.

Fox is all but guaranteed to be dedicating one of their spots to Logan, which will be the third and final Wolverine movie to feature Hugh Jackman as the iconic mutant. He has been playing the character for the better part of two decades, but he is finally hanging up the claws and with early buzz very positive, Fox is going to want to get public awareness as high as possible ahead of the March 3 release date. The studio also seems to have some confidence in director Gore Verbinski's upcoming horror/thriller A Cure For Wellness, since Deadline is reporting that will likely be the second movie Fox has purchased air time for. With a February 17 release date, A Cure For Wellness will be coming out less than two weeks after the Super Bowl airs, so that could be the perfect time to get the general public on board.

Paramount reportedly has one lone spot and Deadline believes they are going to use it to promote the upcoming R-rated Baywatch movie, which stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron. That movie is also coming out on May 26, so that would seem like a good fit. However, the Transformers franchise has a history of airing spots during the Super Bowl and Michael Bay's Transformers: The Last Knight is coming out on June 23, so Paramount could be using the spot to push the fifth entry in their cash cow franchise on the public. Sony made a deal with Marvel Studios that allowed for Spider-Man to join in on the Marvel Cinematic Universe fun and with Spider-Man: Homecoming set for release on July 7, it is possible that Sony purchased their time to promote the movie. If not, Sony could be going with a family friendly approach by advertising Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Warner Bros. has reportedly not purchased any ad time, despite Wonder Woman's June 2 release date fast approaching. Deadline did note that some of Warner Bros.' promotional partners may have purchased ad time, so we could see something like the Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice Turkish Airlines spot that dropped during last year's Super Bowl. In any case, it looks like movie fans will have plenty of reason to watch the big game this year. Or they can just wait for the spots to show up online. Super Bowl 2017 is set to air February 5 on Fox.