We haven't had any new updates on Super Troopers 2 for a while, but rest assured, the long-awaited sequel is coming this year. After completing a surprisingly successful crowdfunding campaign in 2015, the Broken Lizard gang finished filming the movie last year, following some production delays, and they have been test screening it recently. We are still awaiting the first teaser trailer for the Super Troopers sequel, but now, courtesy of stars Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan, we know that the movie is going to feature a gay love scene between their characters Mac and Farva. You heard that right.

Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan recently appeared on Holmberg's Morning Sickness to promote a stand-up comedy show they were doing in Arizona. The subject of Super Troopers 2 came up and, to give them a little something to chew on, Lemme revealed that the nastiest love scene from any Broken Lizard movie is going to be in this movie. And it is between Mac and Farva. Here's what he had to say about it.

"In Super Troopers 2 I have filmed the nastiest love scene in the history of our movies. And the reason for that is because my love scene in Super Troopers 2 is with Farva. Yeah. Mac and Farva."

Well, that's one way to up the stakes in a comedy sequel. As Kevin Heffernan put it, "We go mustache to mustache," while adding that "It goes to a new level." They couldn't say anything about the situation and why Mac and Farva have to have this love scene in Super Troopers 2 because they said that would venture into spoiler territory, but they said that it is graphic. Is it going to be them held against their will by some criminals? Is it going to be some ridiculous dare that goes too far like the syrup chugging in the first Super Troopers? Either way, this sounds like it could be pretty over-the-top, which is what most fans probably want out of Super Troopers 2.

Jay Chandrasekhar, who also reprises his role as Thorny, is once again in the director's chair for Super Troopers 2. The entire core cast is returning for the sequel, but they have some new additions to the cast, like Rob Lowe as the mayor of a Canadian bordertown, as well as some pretty exciting cameos. Buy sadly, the guys couldn't reveal any of those cameos. However, host John Holmberg jokingly threw out Fred Savage's name and that prompted Kevin Heffernan to strongly hint that The Wonder Years star may actually be in the movie.

"Fred Savage may or may not be in Super Troopers 2."

Fred Savage? Rob Lowe? A Mac and Farva mustache smashing love scene? What more could we ask for from Super Troopers 2 at this point? The movie still doesn't have a release date, but Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan did reiterate that Super Troopers 2 is coming out sometime in 2017. That being the case, we should probably be able to expect a teaser trailer very soon. So be on the lookout for that.