It was announced a few weeks ago that the Broken Lizard crew had wrapped production on Super Troopers 2 and now we finally have a release date. After an insanely successful crowd funding campaign and some epic test screenings, we're almost ready to see the sequel, which by the time it hits theaters will be 16 years after the first movie, one that has gone on to cult status. Broken Lizard had talked about a 2017 release, but that isn't going to be the case as the release date is coming on a very appropriate day this spring.

Steve Lemme, founding member of Broken Lizard and Mac in Super Troopers recently sat down for an interview with Seven Days where he told some pretty amazing stories about the production of Super Troopers and the sequel, but the most exciting piece of news that Lemme reveals is the release date for Super Troopers 2. When asked about the release date for the sequel, Lemme says that he isn't allowed to say, but goes ahead and does it anyway. Lemme explains.

" There is, but I can't tell you what it is. Here's what I can tell you: It's springtime and there's a very obvious date, which happens to fall on a Friday this year."

While Lemme doesn't come right out and say it, the release date is April 20th, 2018, which is perfect for a Broken Lizard production and even more perfect for Super Troopers 2. 4/20 holds a special place for many and is easily the most obvious day in the spring since it is indeed on a Friday next year. The wait is officially almost over with a little over 8 months to go before the long awaited sequel hits theaters. About the movie itself, Lemme offers this tantalizing tidbit about what fans can expect.

"It's going to be our widest release. And it's testing better than any movie we've tested. It came out fantastic."

When asked what's new with the Super Troopers themselves, Lemme is hesitant to reveal too much. But he does go onto give an overview of where the guys are in their lives.

"Well, we do all have cellphones in this movie. But otherwise, it seems like time has stood still for these state troopers. Which is good, because we didn't really want to answer the question of where these guys have been for the last 15 years, although we do answer it."

There is a love scene in the movie that has already been revealed. It happens between Mac and Farva. And as Lemme tells it, it will be the nastiest love scene in any Broken Lizard movie to date. Scratch that, it's the greasiest, most shocking scene they have ever attempted. He goes onto say this.

"Yeah, it's terrible. I won't give away why we're doing it. But ever since Kevin's tuna can, meaning his penis, which is wider than it is long, was shown in the first Super Troopers, in that powdered sugar shower scene, we realized that when you write stuff, you are gonna have to perform it one day. You know, you can tell a lot about what kind of a lover a person is based on how they do their love scene. There's an etiquette when you do a love scene, something called "mouth maintenance." You brush your teeth, pop in a breath mint, put on lip balm. You make it nice for your partner. Kevin did none of that stuff. It was burrito day at lunch that day, so he ate two burritos before we filmed the love scene. The gum he was chewing...He does this thing called "Farva gum," where he gets so into character as Farva that he chews the same piece of gum all day long. So he gets to set at 6 a.m., chews the gum for six hours, takes it out at lunch, then puts it back in in his mouth and chews it for another six hours. Then he swallows it. He's method. When it came time to shoot the scene, all the action was gone in that gum. The first kiss...I can still taste the salsa in his mouth."

It certainly gets worse from there. So, warning, you may not be able to stomach what Lemme has to say next. He goes onto explain.

"The second take, his mustache was just wet. And he says it's because it was burrito day and he was just sweating. But that's no good for me. Our tongues touched. I'm pretty sure he did it on purpose, just to gross me out. Then, on the fourth take, he pushed the little nasty piece of gum right in my mouth. His claim there was, "I was done with that." He reached around and gave me a shocker. Just stuck his fingers up my butt. Making matters worse is that, usually when you shoot a love scene with somebody, it's a closed set, because you want to be respectful. It's intimate. But when Farva and Mac are in a love scene, it's like a UFC steel-cage match. The entire crew was there and they're shouting stuff, like when he gave me the shocker. The whole thing was very unpleasant. And then it started to rain. So, we had to shoot it again in the rain. Then, after we wrapped, the director, Jay Chandrasekhar, confessed to me, "Actually, we got it on the first take."

In addition to the release date, Steve Lemme also shared some interesting tidbits from the productions of both movies. As it turns out, the iconic opening scene in Super Troopers was inspired by a real-life event that the Broken Lizard crew experienced in Canada while celebrating for a bachelor party. Apparently a border guard saw a joint on the dashboard of the RV that they were traveling in and began to question the group. Lemme had this to say.

"So, one guy was holding all of the mushrooms for the entire bachelor party, like, 12 doses of mushrooms. And he got so freaked out that he ate all of the mushrooms in the back of the RV."

Lemme went on to say that they were all held in a cell for 4 hours and later released after somebody in the party fessed up to having the joint. And the guy who ate all of the mushrooms ended up turning out ok after a 48-hour trip.

There we have it, Super Troopers 2 will hit theaters on April 20th, 2018 and will see the return of the whole crew. Thorny" Ramathorn (Jay Chandrasekhar), "Rabbit" Roto (Erik Stolhanske) "Rod" Farva (Kevin Heffernan) and Mac are all back with some new faces in the mix, including Rob Lowe and other celebrity cameos this time around. Rock band, The Eagles of Death Metal, have provided the original score, which seems like a perfect match for the Broken Lizard Crew.