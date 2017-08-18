It has now been officially announced. Super Troopers 2 has a release date of April 20th, 2018, and we have a sneak peek into what the highly anticipated sequel is going to be about. Rumblings of the release date appeared earlier this week when actor and Broken Lizard founding member Steve Lemme (Mac) revealed that Super Troopers 2 had an obvious release date on a Friday in the spring. That coy comment instantly gave away the 4/20 release date, but now Fox Searchlight has confirmed the news.

Super Troopers 2 will take place on the Border between the United States and Canada and will pit the boys up against a border dispute this time around. The official synopsis reads.

"Everyone's favorite law enforcement team is back by popular demand with the long anticipated follow up to the cult comedy classic Super Troopers. When an international border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers, Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva, are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the disputed area. Unconventional police work follows, and the result is... Super Troopers 2."

The movie is set to arrive 16 years after the first movie and has been a longtime coming. Talks of a sequel began as far back as 2006 with a completely different storyline that had the group return for a prequel. Over the years that idea was scrapped to bring us the story that we have now.

In March of 2015, Broken Lizard announced that they had gotten the green light from Fox Searchlight to make the sequel, but they had to fund the movie themselves. The comedy team took to IndieGoGo to crowd fund Super Troopers 2 and the immediate response was over the top. Within 14 hours, fans had raised 73% of the $2 million-dollar goal and totally funded within 26 hours, making it the 7th largest project ever funded through IndieGoGo. The team ended up with $4.4 million dollars, $2.4 million over their original goal. The massive outpouring of support allowed for principal photography to begin in October of 2015.

Earlier this month, Broken Lizard Announced the post-production had wrapped on Super Troopers 2 after finishing the original score with rock band, Eagles of Death Metal. By the looks of pictures of the recording sessions, it appears Broken Lizard were also on board to help out with the score or at least give some feedback as Farva is seen with some drumsticks while Thorny is holding a guitar. We'll have to wait until the movie is released to get the full scoop but the pairing does seem perfect between the Eagles crew and the Lizard crew.

Written once again by the Broken Lizard troop, the movie is again directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, who also reprises as Trooper Thorny alongside Kevin Heffernan as Rod, Steve Lemme as Mac, Paul Soter as Foster, and Erik Stolhanske as Rabbit. Additional reprisals in the movie include Lynda Carter as Vermont Governor Jessman, Marisa Coughlan as Officer Ursula Hanson, and Brian Cox as Captain John O'Hagen. Newcomers to the sequel include Emmanuelle Chriqui, Tyler Labine Hayes MacArthur, Will Sasso, and Rob Lowe. Mark your calendars right meow, Super Troopers 2 hits theaters on April 20th, 2018.