It's been 15 long years, but we finally have the first teaser trailer for Broken Lizard's Super Troopers 2 and it's amazing. It was recently announced that the movie will come out on April 20th, 2018 and ever since then, fans have been clamoring for some footage of the sequel and though it's short, the clip does not disappoint. There's some nods to familiar gags, but they don't seem like a rehash at all, which is smart and a good sign for the rest of the movie.

The R-rated red-band trailer comes to us courtesy of the official Broken Lizard YouTube channel and features the whole gang. "Thorny" Ramathorn (Jay Chandrasekhar), "Rabbit" Roto (Erik Stolhanske) "Rod" Farva (Kevin Heffernan) and Mac (Steve Lemme) are all here, starting with a rookie shave sequence for Rabbit, who apparently is still the rookie after all these years. While the teaser doesn't reveal any of the plot (more on that later), it does show off the return of comedian Jim Gaffigan reprising his role as the target of some meowing, but this time, switching the tables on the boys with a clever twist on one of Super Troopers most quoted scenes.

Broken Lizard released the following statement to announce the teaser trailer for Super Troopers 2. The statement reads.

"We're excited. Now you have plenty of time to clear your schedule, assemble your buddies, and pre-game before that first midnight screening. Don't worry, like many previews do, we aren't revealing all the jokes from the movie. Down the road, we'll release a more proper, full-length trailer that does that. For now... Enjoy!" Preferably with a liter of cola."

The boys are clearly aware of the Hollywood studio habit of releasing half of the movie before its released and ruining certain gags and promise to have a full-length trailer that will do just that in the near future. It appears that not much has changed for the Lizard boys as the trailer and the description seem to be spot-on for what fans are looking for in a sequel to Super Troopers.

Broken Lizard also released the official synopsis for the movie a few weeks back and though it's changed from what had previously been thrown around, it still sounds perfect. "

"Everyone's favorite law enforcement team is back by popular demand with the long anticipated follow up to the cult comedy classic Super Troopers. When an international border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers, Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva, are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the disputed area. Unconventional police work follows, and the result is... Super Troopers 2."

The movie is set to arrive 16 years after the first movie and has been a longtime coming. Talks of a sequel began as far back as 2006 with a completely different storyline that had the group return for a prequel. Over the years that idea was scrapped to bring us the story that we have now.

Written once again by the Broken Lizard troop, the sequel is also once again directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, who also reprises as his role as Trooper Thorny. Additional reprisals in the movie include Jim Gaffigan, Lynda Carter as Vermont Governor Jessman, Marisa Coughlan as Officer Ursula Hanson, and Brian Cox as Captain John O'Hagen. Newcomers to the sequel include Willy Nelson, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Tyler Labine Hayes MacArthur, Will Sasso, and Rob Lowe. Mark your calendars right meow and shave the date, Super Troopers 2 hits theaters on April 20th, 2018. Unitl then, enjoy the first official footage of the movie below.