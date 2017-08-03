Meow are you ready to see a Super Troopers sequel? Then you're in luck, because that is finally going to happen in the near future. After a very successful crowdfunding campaign, some production issues, legal snafus and other hurdles, Super Troopers 2 has officially wrapped post-production. That means the latest Broken Lizard movie is totally and completely done and ready to be released.

The news comes courtesy of the official Broken Lizard website via a post by Kevin Heffernan, who plays Farva in Super Troopers and the upcoming Super Troopers 2. According to the post, they just finished the sound mix and color correction for the movie, which is the final step in the post-production process. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We've officially finished the editing/post production process. Huzzah! This past week we completed the Sound Mix and Color Correction, the final steps in bringing this baby to life. We're very excited."

Fox has yet to give an official release date for Super Troopers 2 yet, but according to Kevin Heffernan, that is the next step in the process. Once that happens, we are going to be treated to a trailer, which will really let us know just how excited we should be for this movie. Often times comedy sequels don't live up to their predecessors, but this feels like it could be one of the rare exceptions.

"Next step: We await our release date. Fox Searchlight has reviewed the finished product and will soon inform us of the plan. When we have the release date you will be the first to know. That's when trailers, posters and all the promo materials will launch. It's painful to wait for this process because we're dying to share this film with you, but each step takes us closer. Again, we could not have done this without you and we thank you for all of your help."

Jay Chandrasekhar, who also reprises his role as Thorny, is once again in the director's chair for Super Troopers 2. The entire core cast is returning for the sequel, but they have some new additions to the cast, like Rob Lowe as the mayor of a Canadian bordertown, as well as some celebrity cameos. Unfortunately, the Broken Lizard gang can't reveal any of those cameos just yet, but they will probably be better left for the fans to discover while watching the movie.

Kevin Heffernan recently said that the goal is to release Super Troopers 2 in 2017, but it is already August and with no release date confirmed, that feels fairly unlikely. They have been keeping plot details under wraps, but it was recently revealed that the movie will feature a pretty intense gay sex scene between Mac and Farva. So there's one reason to keep an eye out for the release date. The good news is, Super Troopers 2 is ready to go. It's all in Fox's hands now.