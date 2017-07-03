McLovin may be a dumb made up name, but ten years removed from Superbad, people still really connect to the character that was brought to life by Christopher Mintz-Plasse. What was his very first movie role went on to become one of the most iconic characters from a modern comedy. So much so that fans will print out McLovin signs at music festivals to carry around. But what happens when the actor who actually played McLovin shows up and sees the person carrying that sign? Wonder no longer. It happened.

Daily Mail was able to capture the pretty priceless moment. Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse, who brought Fogel, aka McLovin, to life, was attending a festival and enjoying himself. He was sporting a tank top, beard, cap and sunglasses, so he was pretty unrecognizable. That's what made it so great when he approached a fan who made a McLovin sign, which featured his famous fake ID from the movie.

The fan was, for whatever reason, enjoying himself at this festival while carrying this huge McLovin ID sign. Christopher Mintz-Plasse spotted him and decided to have a bit of fun. Plasse walks over to him and starts hanging out for a bit. The guy carrying the sign has no idea it's him. Once the big moment arrives and McLovin reveals himself, the two hug it out and the fan's reaction is pretty priceless. What are the odds?

It may not be all that surprising that the fan didn't recognize the guy who actually played McLovin in Superbad. Christopher Mintz-Plasse has come a long way from playing the nerdy social outcast, a role that he also played in a very different way in the comedy Role Models. Recently, he actually pulled off a rather convincing frat boy in Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. It looks like based on this video that he may have adopted a bit of that frat boy look in his day to day life. Maybe he would be willing to pull out the nerd glasses one more time if Superbad 2 could ever happen? Lord knows that is one of the few comedies that actually seemed genuinely deserving of a sequel.

With or without Superbad 2, Christopher Mintz-Plasse has had a pretty solid career since his debut, even though he doesn't have the name recognition that Jonah Hill went on to garner. He has appeared in the Kick-Ass movies, as well as voicing a character in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, which has become a huge thing, as well as showing up to play himself in the comedy This is the End. But he can still make time to make a fan's day and have some fun with the fact that he will probably always be known best to the world as McLovin. Be sure to check out the video for yourself below.