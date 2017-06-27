The DC Extended Universe may be getting a whole lot more interesting. And possibly confusing. Right out of the gate, we have to say that Warner Bros. has not officially commented on the matter, so this is just a rumor right now, but the future of Superman in the DCUE may be in the Soviet Union, That's right, DC fans. If this news is correct, it sounds like Warner Bros. is currently courting directors to helm an adaptation of the famous and beloved comic book story, Superman: Red Son.

As reported by Den of Geek, writer Mark Millar, who wrote the Superman: Red Son book for DC Comics, had a very interesting Twitter exchange with Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. In the exchange, Roberts revealed that he pitched a Red Son movie to Warner Bros. several months ago and, they passed. However, Mark Millar revealed that the studio has since pitched the project to several other unnamed directors. Here's what Millar had to say about it.

"Did you hear WB pitching directors Red Son? Two diff pals in last 2 months. This truly is Putin's America."

In case you aren't familiar with the Superman: Red Son storyline, the book imagines what would happen if Kal-El's pod has crashed in the Soviet Union instead of Kansas. What if he were raised in that environment? The book takes place outside of the main DC Comics continuity and, according to the Twitter exchange, Jordan Vogt-Roberts revealed that he pitched as more of a standalone movie, sort of like what Fox did with Logan. That raises all kinds of questions about what, if any, consequences this would have on the DCEU, but it very much sounds like this is something that is at least being considered. Den of Geek reached out to Mark Millar, who had this to say about the situation.

"Is this something they're genuinely planning? I have no idea. I've got pals at Warner Bros but never discussed it with them. I think they're just going through their back catalog of big books and hoping to lure in good directors as opposed to any particular interest in developing Red Son. There's always 50 conversations for every comic book movie that gets made and as far as I know this is something that is very much just at conversation stage."

Right now the status of Superman on screen is a big question mark, mostly because *spoilers* he died at the end of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. We know that he is going to be resurrected in Justice League somehow, but the details are being kept under wraps. Man of Steel 2 is also being worked on but, from the sound of it based on what we have here, it sounds like Superman: Red Son, unless the story was changed dramatically, would be its own thing. We'll be sure to keep you up to date if more information on the project comes to light but, for now, you can check out the full Twitter exchange for yourself below.