At the moment *spoilers* Superman is currently dead in the DC Extended Universe, thanks to his battle with Doomsday at the end of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. We know for sure that he will be resurrected in the upcoming Justice League, so he is going to be back at some point. It looks like after he is resurrected, he may have something exciting in store for DC fans in the form of an all-out brawl with Black Adam, who is going to be played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the upcoming Shazam! movie.

On Christmas, Henry Cavill took to his Instagram to share a nice message with his followers. It just so happened that he and Dwayne Johnson were sharing a drink together as friends. On one hand, this could just be a couple of actor friends getting together to celebrate, but it was his caption that really raises the eyebrows. Here is what he had to say.

"Merry Christmas a Happy New Year from Superman and Black Adam @therock . Today we drink like gentleman and come together as friends. We're excited for what the future brings.. #DangerousGentleman #DCWorldsWillCollide #Superman"

Henry Cavill made very sure to point that he is indeed Superman and that Dwayne Johnson is Black Adam, as well as putting in that "DC worlds will collide" hashtag. That is enough to make us think that perhaps at some point in the future, Black Adam and Superman are going to be duking it out in the DCEU. Granted, it probably wouldn't happen anytime soon, but there is definitely the possibility for it to happen at some point.

As of right now, Man of Steel 2 is in some form of development, which will come out at some point after Justice League. Shazam! is still more than two years out and isn't slated to come out until 2019. So, it is totally possible that, depending on when Warner Bros. decides to release Man of Steel 2, that we could see this epic DC brawl in that movie. Or maybe in Justice League 2, which we recently reported is being delayed in order to make room for Ben Affleck's The Batman. What we do know, at least according to Dwayne Johnson, is that we won't see him fight Superman in the first Shazam! movie. Here is what he had to say on Twitter about it earlier this year.

"Won't happen in the first movie, but nothing would make me happier. He's got it comin'."

At the moment, Dwayne Johnson has plenty to keep him busy, since he is currently shooting Jumanji and has a loaded slate that includes San Andreas 2, Rampage, Doc Savage and Ballers season 3 on HBO. So he probably won't have an opening in his schedule to have a big fight with Superman anytime soon, but based on his Tweet, he definitely wants it to happen. Henry Cavill may have just been having some fun with the fans, but this Black Adam and Superman fight seems to be something DC fans might be able to look forward to in the future. We will next see Superman in Justice League on November 17, 2017, and at the moment, Shazam! is scheduled to come out on April 5, 2019.