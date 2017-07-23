Frank Miller has revealed that he's writing a Superman: Year One-style origin story. Miller is a comic book icon and the idea of a gritty Frank Miller vision of the origin of Superman is an exciting announcement for Superman fans everywhere. The announcement comes 30 years after Miller's Batman: Year One, a story that changed the game and directly influenced the comic book movie genre that is happening right now, with the movies diving into the character in a deep and meaningful way.

Miller made the announcement at the DC Master Class panel at San Diego Comic-Con and a video from the panel comes to us courtesy of Vulture. During the panel Miller revealed that he was working on a Superman origin story with artist John Romita Jr. Miller said that he's wanted to do the project for so long that "it's embarrassing." Frank Miller also gave a brief overview of where his Superman origin story will start. Miller explains.

"I gotta new Superman project that's getting started, telling his origins. It's like my book Batman: Year One, it's going to be Superman: Year One. It's telling his beginnings from when Pa Kent discovered him in the cornfield, and the little boy goes to youth, and then to manhood."

When asked if there were any characters that Miller wanted to write for, the author mentioned that he was pretty fortunate to work with just about every DC character that he wanted through the Dark Knight. Miller went on to say that DC has the "strongest and richest mythology" lead by Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. But it turns out that he's wanted to tackle the Superman story for quite some time. Miller had this to say.

"Through Dark Knight I got to touch just about all of the ones in the DC pantheon, but I never really had my real meaningful crack at Superman."

Batman: Year One was released in 1987 and it told the story of Batman's first year as a crime fighter. Bruce Wayne returns home to Gotham at the age of 25 from training abroad in martial arts, man hunting, and science for the last twelve years. James Gordon and his wife Barbara move to Gotham after a transfer from Chicago when he and Wayne get acquainted. The story was universally acclaimed and has topped many lists as one of the greatest graphic novels of all time. Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy takes place during the same timespan and features some of the same characters like Comissioner Loeb, Detective Flass, and Carmine "The Roman" Falcone.

Frank Miller talked earlier this year about wanting to tackle the origins of Superman saying that he really wants to make a story where "Superman is very much a hero." DC has also confirmed that the project is in the works, but release date has been officially announced, but be sure to look for it soon. In the meantime, go dust off Batman: Year One in preparation for Miller's take on the origins of Superman.