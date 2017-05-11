Thom Yorke will compose the score for upcoming remake of Dario Argento's 1977 cult favorite Suspiria. Italian director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, I Am Love) will direct the new version of the horror classic. These are going to be some mighty big shoes to fill for Yorke and Guadagnino as the score and lighting, respectively are arguably two of the most iconic features of the original Suspiria. Guadagnino has teased that he will be taking a different approach to the coloring, making it "cold, evil, and really dark." So what is Yorke's score going to sound like?

Yorke is best known for his work as the lead singer/multi-instrumentalist from Radiohead, in addition to his solo work and Atoms for Peace. He will be scoring the remake on his own. Though only speculation, the sounds of Yorke's Prophet 08 synthesizer will fit the bill perfectly. But Yorke is not one to go with the safe bet. The news comes courtesy of Variety and includes a statement by Guadagnino about his excitement to work with Yorke. Read what he had to say below.

"Our goal is to make a movie that will be a disturbing and transforming experience: for this ambition, we could not find a better partner than Thom. Thom's art transcends the contemporary. To have the privilege of his music and sound for Suspiria is a dream come true. The depth of his creation and artistic vision is so unique that our Suspiria will sound groundbreaking and will deeply resonate with viewers."

This will be Yorke's first jump into the world of scoring, but he is not the first from the Radiohead camp to try their hand in composing. The band's highly underrated guitar player/multi-instrumentalist Jonny Greenwood, has been scoring movies for years, starting with the movie Body Song in 2003. Greenwood has also composed scores for There Will Be Blood, Norwegian Wood, We Need to Talk About Kevin, The Master, Inherent Vice, and You Were Never Really Here. Greenwood composes the string arrangements for the Radiohead albums as well, which have grown in complexity over the years.

Suspiria has recently wrapped filming and is currently in post-production. The movie is set in 1977 Berlin and follows an American woman who joins a high status dance company. As she arrives, one of the dancers disappears. As her star begins to rise, she begins to slowly notice that the dance company may be keeping a dark secret. Originally released in 1977, the movie has gone on to cult favorite status. The original score was done by Italian progressive rock band Goblin in collaboration with Argento. The score was actually written before the movie was made and has also gone on to enjoy cult status, enjoying a breath of new life thanks to hip hop artists sampling the original score.

Suspiria cast includes Tilda Swinson, Dakota Johnson, and Chloë Grace. Jessica Harper, who starred in the original Suspiria will also star in the upcoming remake. No release date is set, but the movie could make the rounds in festivals as early as this fall. Will Radiohead fans see a Thom Yorke Vs. Jonny Greenwood Oscar battle for best original score?