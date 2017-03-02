More than 20 years after the iconic Trainspotting hit theaters, the gang is finally coming back together in a new trailer for T2 Trainspotting. The sequel premiered in the U.K. back in January to rave reviews. This trailer not only includes new footage, but a sampling of some of the critical acclaim this film has been getting since its overseas premiere, as it gets ready to cross the pond later this month. This highly-anticipated follow-up is already off to a good start internationally, both critically and financially, but it remains to be seen if U.S. audiences will flock to theaters 20 years later for this Trainspotting sequel.

Sony Pictures debuted this new trailer on their YouTube channel today, which includes snippets of footage from director Danny Boyle's 1996 groundbreaking film, along with new footage from this sequel. This next adventure for the boys is based on Porno, Irvine Welsh's follow-up novel to his original literary hit Trainspotting, although like most adaptations, there are plenty of liberties taken with the story. The sequel novel was set 10 years after the original, with the story set against the backdrop of the British porn industry. It's quite clear in the trailer that this movie is set 20 years later. The novel followed Begbie returning to Edinburgh to make a porn movie with his friend Renton. It is believed that this sequel is only a loose adaptation of the novel, though, and from the trailers we've seen so far, it doesn't seem that there will be any connections to the porn industry at all.

"First there was an opportunity, then there was a betrayal. Twenty years have gone by. Much has changed but just as much remains the same. Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) returns to the only place he can ever call home. They are waiting for him: Spud (Ewen Bremner), Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller), and Begbie (Robert Carlyle). Other old friends are waiting too: sorrow, loss, joy, vengeance, hatred, friendship, love, longing, fear, regret, diamorphine, self-destruction and mortal danger, they are all lined up to welcome him, ready to join the dance."

The supporting cast includes other returning Trainspotting stars such as Kelly Macdonald (Diane), Shirley Henderson (Gail), James Cosmo (Renton's Father), Eileen Nichols (Renton's Mother), Pauline Lynch (Lizzy) and author Irvine Welsh (Mickey Forrester). Danny Boyle returns to direct from a screenplay by his Trainspotting writer John Hodge, who adapts the script from Irvine Welsh's novels Porno and Trainspotting. Since it's noted that this sequel is based on both books, it's possible that there will be parts of this story taken from the original novel that weren't used in the first movie.

Danny Boyle also produces T2 Trainspotting alongside Andrew Macdonald, Christian Colson and Bernard Bellew, with Irvine Welsh and Allon Reich serving as executive producers. Sony has set a March 17 release date, with the sequel set to expand into more theaters on March 24, along with another expansion on March 31. This sequel will have its work cut out for it, going up against Beauty and the Beast and The Belko Experiment on March 17, along with Power Rangers, CHiPs and Life on March 24 and Ghost In the Shell, The Boss Baby, Step Sisters and The Zookeeper's Wife on March 31. Take a look at this new trailer for T2 Trainspotting.