The news spread like wildfire when it was announced that Quentin Tarantino's next project would center on the Manson Family Murders, and potential castings rumors began spreading as well. One name that has come up, along with actress Margot Robbie, is Jennifer Lawrence to play the late Shannon Tate in the movie, who was brutally murdered by members of the Manson Family. As the case is with most casting rumors, everybody has an opinion, and in this case it's Tate's sister Debra weighing in on the potential casting.

Debra Tate recently told TMZ that Jennifer Lawrence just is "not pretty enough" to play her sister in Tarantino's upcoming movie. 65-year old Tate explains.

"I don't think as much about Jennifer Lawrence. Not that I have anything against her. But she just, I don't know, she's not pretty enough to play Sharon. That's a horrible thing to say, but I have my standards."

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but it's safe to say that Debra Tate might be losing her sight in her advanced age, that's not to discount her opinion, she definitely deserves more than anybody to have her voice heard. And in the end it should go to the actress that will play the part the best, not necessarily what the look of the actress is.

Sources close to the project have indicated that Quentin Tarantino has already met with Robbie to discuss the part. It should be noted that nothing has been confirmed at this point for Tarantino's Manson Family Murder movie. And some sources have claimed early on that while Jennifer Lawrence is being considered for the movie, it isn't even in the role of Sharon Tate. Debra Tate went on to say that she's firmly in the camp that would choose Margot Robbie over Jennifer Lawrence for the part of Sharon Tate. Debra explains.

"They're both extremely accomplished actresses but I would have to say, my pick would be Margot. Simply because her physical beauty and the way she even carries herself is similar to that of Sharon."

Tarantino's right-hand man Samuel L. Jackson is also rumored to be a part of the cast, but that just seems too obvious, like predicting that the sun will come out tomorrow. In addition, Brad Pitt's name has been thrown around as well, but as noted before, this is all speculation by supposed insiders at this point. Regardless of whoever gets cast in the movie, it's still going to be an interesting take on the subject through the vision of Quentin Tarantino.

So it's not clear what role Jennifer Lawrence or Margot Robbie would get if they were chosen, but it would be pretty amazing if Tarantino cast Lawrence as Debra Tate. It is rumored that Tarantino has just finished the script and that he's aiming to start production in the summer of 2018, which could aim for a release date of 2019. If that is the case, the movie would come out 50 years after the Manson Family murders, which would make a lot of sense. More news will follow soon, but in the meantime everyone can argue about who they'd like to see play who.