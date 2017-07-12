Just hours after news of Quentin Tarantino's project centering on the Manson Family Murders broke, two more potential cast members have surfaced. A new report claims that the director has reached out to rising star Margot Robbie, reportedly to portray slain actress Sharon Tate, while Tarantino regular Samuel L. Jackson has also been approached for a leading role. The project is still in the very early stages of development, and no roles have been promised to any actor, but it's possible that we may get something official on this project soon.

Deadline also reports that Brad Pitt, who was mentioned in yesterday's report as having been sought for the film, is being courted to play the lead detective on the Sharon Tate murder case. Yesterday's report also mentioned that Jennifer Lawrence may be courted for a role, and while there was speculation that she may be up for the Sharon Tate role, it isn't ultimately clear what role she may be sought for. Yesterday's report also indicated that the actress wasn't interested in the project, which may be why the director has sought Margot Robbie, who at 27, would also be the right age to play Sharon Tate, who was just 26 years old when she was murdered by four members of the Manson Family in 1969.

As for Samuel L. Jackson, there are no details about what character he may portray, other than the fact that he will have a lead role, which isn't surprising since he has had prominent roles in almost all of Quentin Tarantino's films. This report also indicates that no one has read the script yet, and it's possible that the director may be taking extra precautions this time around. Way back in January 2014, just after the director finished the first draft of his screenplay for The Hateful Eight, the script leaked online, causing the filmmaker to temporarily delay the project, while filing a lawsuit against Gawker for the script leak. While word of this project has leaked before the director was ready to announce it, there is no indication that the script has leaked yet.

This report does confirm part of the initial story, which claimed that the director is hoping to start production in the summer of 2018, although no further details were given. It is believed that Harvey Weinstein and Bob Weinstein will be involved as producers through The Weinstein Company, with the brothers reportedly seeking another studio to co-finance and co-distribute with. The Weinstein Company teamed with Universal to release the filmmaker's World War II epic Inglourious Basterds back in 2009, although it isn't clear if there are any specific studios the filmmaker is targeting. Talent agency WME is putting the project together as a package, which could be ready to be shopped to prospective studios by Labor Day.

If Samuel L. Jackson and Margot Robbie do come aboard, it will mark a reunion for the two stars, who both starred together alongside Alexander Skarsgard in Warner Bros.' The Legend of Tarzan, which hit theaters last summer. Margot Robbie has a number of other projects in the works like I, Tonya, where she plays disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, who helped orchestrate an attack on her teammate Nancy Kerrigan in 1994, so she wouldn't be able to compete in the Winter Olympics that year. She is also starring in and producing Gotham City Sirens, where she reprises her Suicide Squad role as Harley Quinn, and she recently shot Goodbye Christopher Robin, a biopic of Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne. Samuel L. Jackson most recently starred in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage and Kong: Skull Island. He will also reprise his role as Mr. Glass in the highly-anticipated Glass, which is a follow-up to both Unbreakable and Split. Hopefully we'll have more on Quentin Tarantino's Manson Family Murders Movie soon.