This year, we may have a shot at seeing the first truly great Thor movie with Thor: Ragnarok. That movie sadly won't be dropping until November, so we still have some time to wait. Fortunately for Marvel fans, we are going to be getting a new adventure featuring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder before then in the form of Team Thor: Part 2. Now, director Taika Waititi has given us a little tease of the upcoming short.

For those who may not know or may need a little refresher, Team Thor surfaced online last year after first debuting at San Diego Comic-Con. The short featured Thor and his human roommate Darryl, showing what he was up to during the events of Captain America: Civil War. The short was directed by Thor: Ragnarok helmer Taika Waititi and it was recently confirmed that another installment of Team Thor will be arriving on the Doctor Strange Blu-ray. The director recently took to his Instagram to post a photo seemingly from Team Thor: Part 2, showing Thor eating quite a large feast at a pretty humble kitchen table. Also, Mjolnir is in a baby chair, which is pretty great. Here is how Taika Waititi captioned the photo.

FACT: Asgardians love pumpkins and gourds. #GourdofThunder #ForAsgourd #GourdiansoftheGalaxy #PensiveActing #ExpensiveActing #DeepInThort Photo by Darryl Jacobsen."

Many might have thought this photo was some sort of tease for Thor: Ragnarok, but as Taika Waititi explains in his caption, the picture is credited to Darryl Jacobsen, who happens to be Thor's roommate in Team: Thor. So, even though Team Thor: Part 2 was already confirmed to be on the Doctor Strange Blu-ray, this confirms that the original creative team is back and this is our first little tease as to what we may see in the next installment of Thor and Darryl's life together as roommates. The first Team Thor went viral and was so beloved by fans that a petition was started to try and get Thor and Darryl their own Netflix series. While that probably isn't happening, at least we are getting some more Team Thor next month.

It makes sense that Team Thor: Part 2 will be showing up on the Doctor Strange Blu-ray, since The Sorcerer Supreme will be teaming up with Loki and Thor in Thor: Ragnarok. In addition to having Benedict Cumberbatch along for the ride, Mark Ruffalo will be reprising his role as Hulk in Thor 3, but he also showed up as Bruce Banner in the first Team Thor. So, there is a chance he could show up in Team Thor: Part 2, or maybe Stephen Strange will make an appearance. There is a lot of potential.

Ragnarok is set for release on November 3, which will hopefully be able to improve on Thor: The Dark World, a movie that is generally considered to be one of the lesser movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Doctor Strange Blu-ray is set for release on February 28, which is when we can expect to see Team Thor: Part 2. In the meantime, you can check out the new photo from director Taika Waititi for yourself below.