There were a lot of reasons to love the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016. Captain America: Civil War delivered in a big way, Doctor Strange exceeded expectations and Netflix series like Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage continued to be great. Even with all of that, one of the greatest things the MCU gave us last year was the Team Thor short, which showed the God of Thunder and his roommate Darryl during events of Civil War. Sadly, it was only a few minutes long, so it left fans wanting more. Lucky for them, it looks like another installment of Team Thor is on the way.

According to a forum post on Blu-ray.com, one of the special features listed for the upcoming release of Doctor Strange is titled Team Thor: Part 2. Assuming that turns out to be true, it is hard to imagine that being anything but another short featuring Thor and his lovable roommate Darryl Jacobson. This isn't coming from an official source like Marvel Studios, or even a retailer selling the Blu-ray, and the poster on the forum noted that the list of special features may not be final, so it is possible Team Thor: Part 2 may not wind up on the Doctor Strange Blu-ray. Still, it is pretty exciting to think it will show up at some point.

The first Team Thor was initially shown over last summer at San Diego Comic-Con, and was later released online, as well as being included in the bonus features on Captain America: Civil War. The video explains what Thor was doing during the events of Captain America: Civil War, which was a question many fans had about that movie. As it turns out, he was just hanging out in Australia with his new roommate, Darryl, who is just a regular guy with an office job. Thor was also volunteering at a school, trying to figure out why Cap and Tony didn't want his help, while also trying to solve the Infinity Stones mystery in the best way possible.

The video went viral, with fans absolutely adoring the humor, mostly thanks to the dynamic between Chris Hemsworth and the average, everyman Darryl. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, who has a very strong comedy background, put together the video as a bit of fun for fans, since the question had been asked repeatedly about Thor's whereabouts during Captain America: Civil War. The video also gave fans a window into what we may be able to expect in terms of the dynamic between Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, since it has been described as "buddy cop" movie, which should have some comedic elements. Team Thor was such a hit, in fact, that a Change.org petition was started to try and get the duo their own Netflix series.

It may not be a Netflix series, but it looks like Team Thor: Part 2 is coming, even if it doesn't wind up on the Doctor Strange Blu-ray, which is scheduled for release on February 28. It would certainly make sense to include the short there, since Doctor Strange will be joining up with the God of Thunder and his ne'er-do-well brother Loki in Thor: Ragnarok. So be on the lookout for the next adventure with Thor and Darryl, just in case Marvel decides to drop it online before the release of the Doctor Strange Blu-ray.