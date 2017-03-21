After making history last fall as part of the Chicago Cubs' curse-breaking World Series win, retired catcher David Ross is now helping bring this epic story to the big screen. Radar Pictures has acquired David Ross' upcoming memoir, Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages, which he co-wrote with sportswriter Don Yeager, for a big-screen movie adaptation. While the book will touch upon his successful 15-year career as a major league catcher, it will largely focus on the Chicago Cubs' improbable comeback win, the team's first since 1908.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the movie will go under the shortened title Teammate: My Life in Baseball, based on the book that will be published on May 9 by Hachette Books. Ram Getz and John Corcoran (Whisper of the Wolves) will write the adapted screenplay based on this book. Ram Getz is also producing with Radar Pictures' Ted Field, with Lisette Bross executive producing. Both David Ross and Don Yeager will also serve as executive producers through Ian Kleinert's Objective Entertainment, with Kleinert and Ryan Gleichowski co-producing. Here's what David Ross had to say about this upcoming adaptation in a statement.

"It was said all during the 2016 season that if you made a movie about the magical run with all its amazing subplots, no one would believe it. Guess what? Believe it!"

The 40-year-old David Ross had announced before the start of the 2016 season that he would be retiring, which lead his teammates to push for that long-awaited World Series win for the player they affectionately dubbed, "Grandpa Rossy." The Cubs ended the regular season with the best record in baseball, the only team to notch over 100 wins last season, beating the San Francisco Giants in the National League Division Series and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series to face the Cleveland Indians in the World Series. At one point, the Cubs were down three games to one, but they won three in a row in an improbable comeback, with David Ross becoming the oldest player to hit a home run in Game 7 of the World Series. That game also made history by being the first game in World Series history to go to extra innings.

Since retirement, David Ross has signed on to work for ESPN as a baseball analyst for the coming 2017 season, and he is also appearing on the current season of ABC's hit reality series Dancing With the Stars. No director has been set for this adaptation as of yet, and it isn't immediately clear if work has already began on the adapted screenplay for Teammate: My Life in Baseball. Ram Getz is also producing the upcoming biopic entitled Crossface, centering on the tragic life of former WWE Superstar Chris Benoit, which has Lexi Alexander set to direct. Radar Pictures recently completed production High Wire Act, starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike, and is wrapping post-production on Sony's Jumanji, starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black.