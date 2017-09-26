The Teen Titans are heading to the big screen next year! Warner Bros. has announced that the popular Cartoon Network animated series Teen Titans GO! is coming to theaters nationwide. A feature-length animated Teen Titans Go! Movie is now set to arrive July 27, 2018. Originally, Warner Bros. had what was at that point an untitled animated movie slated to arrive in theaters on June 1, 2018, but that is now being pushed back to the end of July.

Details on the movie are scarce right now, but the entire voice cast from the Teen Titans GO! series is expected to lend their talents to the movie as well. At the moment, the movie doesn't have an official title, synopsis, or director announced, but considering the movie is arriving in just 10 months, we should be getting some more firm details on the project in the very near future. And since animation takes so long to complete, the creative team is already firmly in place, the studio just hasn't revealed who is behind the movie just yet. Greg Cipes, who voices beast boy on the series, took to Twitter in order to voice his excitement for the project and to confirm that this is indeed happening.

"I'm Dreaming awake! Our Teen Titans Go! feature film is headed to the big screen July 27, 2018! #teentitansgo @cartoonnetwork @warnerbrostv."

Warner Bros. has had a lot of luck over the years with their animated movies based on DC Comics properties. But more often than not, these movies wind up on Blu-ray/DVD and digital platforms, with, at best, a very limited theatrical release. So the fact that this Teen Titans GO! movie is getting a theatrical release is significant. The show has been running for four seasons on Cartoon Network and has a sizeable audience, which could be why Warner Bros. feels a theatrical release is worth doing. Not to mention the popularity of the Teen Titans in general.

Over the last decade or so, the Teen Titans have truly cemented themselves as one of the premiere DC Comics properties. Much of that started with the first Cartoon Network Teen Titans series, which was followed up with Teen Titans GO!, a show that has a much more comedic tone. The Teen Titans have been the subject of two DC animated features previously, first in Justice League vs. Teen Titans and, more recently, in Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, both of which were direct-to-video.

In addition to this newly announced Teen Titans GO! movie, Warner Bros. is also working on a live-action Titans TV series, which is going to debut on a new DC streaming service next year. That makes 2018 a pretty big year for Robin and the gang. As of right now, there's no indication that the young super team is going to appear in the DCEU, but there's plenty of Teen Titans on the way, DC fans.