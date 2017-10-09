The recently announced Teen Titans Go! Movie is shaping up quite nicely. News recently broke that Warner Bros. Animation is planning a movie based on the popular Cartoon Network series in theaters next summer. Now, the studio has confirmed the title for the movie, as well as firming up the cast, which brings in some familiar voice actors from the DC Universe. Most notably, The LEGO Batman Movie's Will Arnett will be in the movie, which is officially titled Teen Titans GO! To the Movies.

In addition to Will Arnett, the Teen Titans GO! movie is bringing in Kristen Bell (Frozen). There's no word yet on who either of them will be playing, but since Will Arnett voices Batman in both The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Movie, it seems pretty safe to assume he will be reprising his role as The Dark Knight in Teen Titans GO! To the Movies. As for Kristen Bell? That's anyone's guess at this point, but those are two pretty big additions for the animated feature, which is set for a theatrical release on July 27, 2018.

"Teen Titans GO...to the Movies! #TeenTitansGOMovie"

The entire, core voice cast from the Teen Titans GO! series is also confirmed for the movie, via a motion poster that was released on Twitter, which is also how Warner Bros. decided to announce that the movie is titled Teen TItans GO! To the Movies. The animated movie features stars Greg Cipes as Beast Boy, Scott Menville as Robin, Khary Payton as Cyborg, Tara Strong as Raven, and Hynden Walch as Starfire, alongside Will Arnett and Kristen Bell, who worked together previously on the Netflix series BoJack Horseman.

Over the course of the last decade or so, DC's Teen Titans have truly become one of the premiere DC Comics properties, largely thanks to the animated versions of the characters. The first Cartoon Network Teen Titans series, which was followed up with Teen Titans GO!, helped usher in the new age of popularity for the young team of heroes. The Teen Titans have been the subject of two DC animated features in the past. First, Justice League vs. Teen Titans and, more recently, in Teen Titans: The Judas Contract. Both were well received, but both of them were direct-to-video. Teen Titans GO! To the Movies is actually getting a theatrical release.

The Teen Titans GO! movie could help fill the gap for DC fans, since the only DCEU movie coming out in 2018 is Aquaman, which doesn't arrive until December. The movie will be directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail, with a screenplay by Michael Jelenic and Horvath. Will this be the Batman: Mask of the Phantasm for a new generation? Not so much in terms of tone, but quality. We'll find out next summer. Be sure to check out the motion poster for Teen Titans GO! To the Movies, courtesy of the official Teen Titans Movie twitter account, for yourself below.