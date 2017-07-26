Screen Media Films has released the first trailer for Temple, the latest from beloved genre screenwriter Simon Barrett, who has written hits such as You're Next, The Guest and last year's Blair Witch. This new horror-thriller takes the action to the other side of the world, with three American tourists visiting Japan, who get much more than they bargain for. Along with the trailer, we also have the first poster from this upcoming thriller, which is slated to hit theaters on September 1.

The trailer debuted on Screen Media Films YouTube, which showcases three American tourists who, despite warnings from locals, decide they want to find a particular Temple. They follow a mysterious map deep into the jungles of Japan searching for this ancient temple, and while they do find this temple, they have no idea what's in store for them. When spirits entrap them, their adventure quickly becomes a horrific nightmare.

The trailer reveals that there was a group of children who were playing in the mountains near the temple, but when nightfall came, the children never returned. The footage also reveals what looks like several tiny graves, marked by piles of rocks. There are also some mysterious scenes set within a hospital, with one creepy individual sitting in a wheelchair that is sealed off with a bubble, who is being asked a few questions by a doctor. One particularly thrilling shot features this character breaking free from the wheelchair, presumably to spread terror throughout the hospital.

The movie stars Logan Huffman, Natalia Warner and Brandon Sklenar, with Michael Barrett directing from an original screenplay by Simon Barrett. This thriller marks Michael Barrett's directorial debut, although he has had a lengthy career as a cinematographer. He has served as the director of photography on several episodes of CSI, along with Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang for director Shane Black, Takers, Ted, Ted 2, A Million Ways to Die in the West, About Last Night and the pilot episode of Supergirl.

Screen Media Films has set up a September 1 release date for Temple, which puts it up against Lionsgate's action-thriller Unlocked, starring Noomi Rapace, Orlando Bloom and Toni Collette. It will also arrive just a week before what could be one of the biggest movies this fall, the horror remake IT, arriving on September 8, along with the romantic comedy Home Again. It remains to be seen if Temple will actually get a wide release or not, or how it will fare in its opening weekend. Until then, take a look at the poster and trailer for Temple.