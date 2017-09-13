When talks of James Cameron coming back to the Terminator franchise started to pop up, Deadpool director Tim Miller's name seemed to pop up a lot too. And now it's official: Tim Miller will be directing the Terminator Reboot with James Cameron on board to produce. The Terminator franchise hasn't really done so well in the last 26 years since Terminator 2, which coincidentally, was the last movie that Cameron worked on. Cameron will finally get the rights back to the Terminator franchise in 2019 and the director will be deep into his expansive new Avatar project, so Tim Miller will be taking the helm.

Miller's name came up right when Cameron announced that he was coming back to the franchise, but all that was said was that Tim Miller was in talks to direct and nothing official was ever announced. That was back in January and not much has been said about who would take over and direct until now. Will Cameron and Miller be able to erase that last handful of bad to worse Terminator movies? That remains to be seen and one has to wonder just how involved Cameron will be since he's making 4 Avatar sequels.

SkyNetsArmy reports that Skydance subtly announced Tim Miller's involvement with the movie with a social media post advertising a screening for Terminator 2: Judgement Day with an appearance by Miller and Cameron to talk about their upcoming collaboration on Terminator 6. The screening and conversation with the two directors takes place next Tuesday on the Paramount lot in Los Angeles. So, everything is official now and Terminator 6 has been green lit and it was all announced through an advertisement for a 3D screening of Terminator 2.

Not much is known about what exactly will go on in a new Terminator movie, but hopefully it makes us all forget about the last handful of any movie containing the word Terminator in it. The next movie will explore the genesis of Arnold's traditional T-800 character, and potentially the actual human prototype that all T-800 models are based on. James Cameron had this to say.

"You got to ask yourself, 'Why did they make these characters look and sound like Arnold?' There has to be a reason. So yeah, it has flashed through my mind that there has to have been a prototype. There has to have been a guy who's DNA was harvested from, that they grew the organic outer layer that they grew the Terminator from...and that presumably was a real person at some point."

As previously reported and stated by the man himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back, but we're not exactly sure what he'll be, but he will almost certainly be heavily de-aged through the use of the magic of CGI.

Terminator 6 is officially happening with Tim Miller on board to direct and James Cameron will produce. Arnold is back too and the gang seems to be pretty happy about it. Will this be the first movie in the proposed trilogy that we've heard so little about? Regardless, it will certainly be interesting to see what the director of Deadpool can bring into the world of Terminator.