The T-800 is coming back for at least one more Terminator movie in 2019. Tim Miller (Deadpool) is set to direct Terminator 6, with franchise creator James Cameron heavily involved as a producer for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The movie will bring back Arnold Schwarzenegger for one more go as his most iconic character. So how's this whole franchise reboot going to work? Here's how Schwarzenegger explained it in a recent interview.

"I think [James] Cameron and Tim [Miller] came up with a concept where they can continue on with the T-800 but make a whole new movie. What they are doing now with this one is basically to just take a few very basic characters, like Linda Hamilton's character and my character, and dismiss everything else. Just move away from all these rules of the timeline and other characters."

James Cameron and Tim Miller previously stated that Terminator 6 is going to ignore everything that happened in the franchise beyond T2. For many fans, that's probably the best possible scenario. As Arnold Schwarzenegger says, they're basically going to just "move away" from the timeline established in Terminator 3, Terminator: Salvation and Terminator: Genisys. Even though that may be a bit confusing for more casual fans, it should ultimately allow for a much better movie.

Linda Hamilton is also coming back for Terminator 6, which is going to be her first return to the series since Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Since they're resetting the timeline, that's totally plausible, at least within the confines of a franchise that revolves around time travel. This upcoming sequel is essentially going to be a direct sequel to T2, which is still the highest-grossing movie in the franchise. Arnold Schwarzenegger also talked a bit about his character, the T-800, and what makes him so enduring and interesting.

"I think the T-800 model is a really interesting character. He's a machine, can be destructive, can do things human beings can't do, but at the same time when newer technology comes along the character is suddenly vulnerable and that makes him even more interesting."

It's been reported that Terminator 6, which is not the official title, is going to start filming in March, which means the production is moving right along. Paramount has given the movie a July 26th, 2019 release date, putting it right in the heart of the summer movie season. These new comments Arnold Schwarzenegger made to Business Insider offer a little more evidence that this Terminator movie is headed in the right direction. If this first new movie goes well, Tim Miller and James Cameron have plans laid out for an entire Terminator trilogy. So they're feeling pretty ambitious. It's unclear if Schwarzenegger will be part of the other movies, but he's 70-years-old at this point, so he's not going to be able to do this forever.