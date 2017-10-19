After the disappointment that was Terminator: Genisys, it was pretty hard to imagine a scenario that would excite fans about another movie in the franchise. But somehow, here we are. Terminator 6, which sees the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, is set to begin filming in March of next year. Arnold Schwarzenegger had previously indicated this would be the case, but now it's been confirmed. Things are moving right along with the sequel, which means that pre-production appears to be going smoothly.

Deadpool director Tim Miller has been tapped to helm Terminator 6, but perhaps most importantly, James Cameron, who created the franchise and directed the first two installments, is on board as an executive producer. And he's been very involved in the process. Filming on the new Terminator movie is said to be taking place in several locations around Europe, including Budapest, Hungary and Spain. As of right now, there's no exact start date, but we know that cameras will roll sometime in March, which means we should be learning more casting details in the very near future.

Even though this is going to be the sixth Terminator movie, it's really going to be something of a fresh start. Tim Miller and James Cameron's vision for the movie will put it in a different timeline that allows for them to ignore the events of the last three movies. Terminator 6 is going to be a sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day and will act as though Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation and Terminator: Genisys never happened. Though many fans probably still have some hesitation about the project, that's a great place to start.

As of right now, no plot details have been revealed for Terminator 6, nor has an official title been announced. What we do know is that Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are both coming back. Robert Patrick, who plays the T-1000 in Terminator 2, has expressed interest in returning as well, but there's no word on whether or not Tim Miller or James Cameron are interested in bringing him in. The plan is to make a new Terminator trilogy, assuming this first one goes well, so there's room for him to come back later, even if he doesn't show up in Terminator 6. It's also been said that they are going to cast a young, female lead actress to take over the franchise, so Sarah Connor won't be the main focus.

Paramount has set a release date of July 26th, 2019, for Terminator 6, which puts it right in the heart of the summer movie season. That means they have a lot of confidence in the idea. Considering the release date, the news of filming starting in March, which comes to us from Omega Underground, makes perfect sense. Let's just hope they manage to get it right this time.