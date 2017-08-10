He'll be back. And we aren't going to have to wait all that long for it to happen. We've been hearing buzz about Terminator creator James Cameron working on a Terminator reboot in recent months, with a recent report from the director himself saying that there is a plan for a potential trilogy. Arnold Schwarzenegger also said that he is going to return and now he has reiterated that, as well as providing us with the news that the new Terminator movie is going to shoot next year.

The news comes courtesy of The Playlist and according to their report, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who just turned 70, is going to once again take on his deadly android persona for what will be Terminator 6. The news came during an extensive interview in which the actor provided very brief updates on several projects, such as the Twins sequel Triplets, the new Conan movie and, most significantly, this new Terminator movie. Here's what he had to say about it.

"In March next year, I am shooting Terminator 6,' James Cameron and David Ellison are back on board and then comes a 'Conan."

There is quite a bit to unpack here even though Arnold Schwarzenegger didn't say much about it. For one, he calls it Terminator 6, which is in itself interesting. Terminator: Genisys was a complete failure across the board, so it seems like the best way to press on would be a reboot of some kind. But is this going to continue the Genisys storyline somehow? Or are they just going to use some complicated time travel plot line to reset things again? That remains to be seen, but Schwarzenegger's presence is going to provide some connective tissue no matter what the case.

David Ellison is the man who currently holds the rights to the Terminator franchise, but the rights are set to revert back to James Cameron in 2019. By the sound of things, it seems like they are working together to make this newly proposed Terminator trilogy happen. It was reported a few months ago that Deadpool director Tim Miller is set to direct the new Terminator movie. Sadly, Cameron is going to be up to his eyeballs directing not one but four Avatar sequels over the next handful of years. So it is tough to even imagine he can be all that hands-on as a producer, but having him back with the franchise in any capacity can't hurt.

It is worth noting that Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about stuff a lot that doesn't always wind up happening. Case in point, the Conan movie he mentions is dead when writer Chris Morgan last updated everyone on it. And he has been talking about the Twins sequel for years. But with James Cameron and David Ellison both talking about the Terminator Reboot this year as well, this seems very plausible. All we can do is hope that we finally get something that is worthy of the legacy left behind by Terminator 2: Judgement Day. If nothing else, T2 is getting a 3D release next year, so we have that to look forward to.