Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures have released the first trailer, poster and photos for the upcoming true story adaptation Thank You For Your Service, starring Miles Teller. This could very well be an early Oscar contender, hitting theaters in late October, with a talented cast and the writer behind Best Picture nominee American Sniper, Jason Hall, adapting this bestselling book by David Finkel and making his directorial debut. This first trailer offers a glimpse inside the life of a celebrated soldier and his comrades as they return home from battle.

The trailer for Thank You for Your Service which debuted on Universal Pictures YouTube, follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they've left the battlefield. Miles Teller leads the cast as Adam Schumann, who reveals in the trailer that his job was to ride shotgun in the lead Humvee, and "look for bombs." After returning home to his wife Saskia (Haley Bennett), the effects of his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) haunt him even in his most intimate moments.

We also get footage of a military funeral in the U.S., which Adam attends with his fellow soldier Solo (Beulah Koale), although it isn't revealed if it was for someone in their same unit. There is also footage of an unspecified superior officer, who tells Adam that he was his "hammer" in Iraq, telling Adam not to let these younger soldiers see him fall apart. Solo also tells Adam that he doesn't belong back home, and that he doesn't think his wife Alea (Keisha Castle Hughes) should name their newborn child after him, because the child is "too perfect."

The footage also shows Adam visiting one of his fellow soldiers, who says he's grateful for every day because Adam saved his life in Iraq, while the trailer ends with Adam being thanked by a mother (Kerry Cahill) for looking after her soon, with Adam claiming that he's not a hero, because they're brothers, and they look out for each other. While we don't see her in the trailer, comedic actress Amy Schumer is also part of the supporting cast, although it isn't known what role she is playing in this true story adaptation. It's possible that we'll get to see her in the next trailer that is released for this military drama.

Jason Hall, who wrote the screenplay of American Sniper, which earned him his first Oscar nomination, makes his directorial debut with Thank You for Your Service and also serves as its screenwriter. Jon Kilik (The Hunger Games series, Babel) produces the film, while Ann Ruark (Biutiful) executive produces. Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures have set an October 27 release date for Thank You for Your Service, which arrives in the midst of a crowded fall movie season. It will go up against the currently-untitled Cloverfield movie formerly known as God Particle, Saw: Legacy and Forever My Girl on October 27, while opening a week before Thor: Ragnarok, A Bad Moms Christmas and Suburbicon on November 3 and the busiest weekend of the year on October 20, where six new movies will open in wide release, Geostorm, Granite Mountain Hotshots, Same Kind of Different As Me, Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, The Snowmen and War With Grandpa. Take a look at the trailer, poster and photos for Thank You For Your Service below.