All this back and forth on Ben Affleck's The Batman is enough to make anyone's head dizzy. One minute the Justice League actor is confirming that he'll direct the movie, which he is co-writing with DC big boss Geoff Johns, and the next he's saying he'll walk away if the script doesn't come together. All the while, some of the biggest Batfans are calling it all fake news, even though every word has come out of the actor's mouth with video to back it up. Now, Affleck has offered up another reason why he may drop out of directing The Batman altogether. And it all has to do with his Batsuit.

Ben Affleck may not direct The Batman if he has to wear the same suit he wore in last year's Batman V Superman. And that goes double for the modified armor he climbed into for Justice League. Though some fans claim all of these stories are being made up, this last little peek into the production comes from the very reputable source USA Today. In his latest statements, Affleck, who just days ago said he was definitely directing the standalone Batman reboot, is back to saying 'maybe'.

And today, it seems to be all about that ill-fitting batsuit. Affleck was asked point blank if it would be hard to direct in the Batsuit, a bit of body armor that has notoriously given actors from Micheal Keaton to Christian Bale some grief for just how uncomfortable every interaction over the years has been, with Adam West and his spandex tights perhaps getting off the easiest in the 60s. Back in 89, Keaton couldn't even turn his head in the costume. Some comfortable assets have been added, but it's still a hotbox of discomfort.

Ben Affleck has already shot two movies wearing the Batsuit and Bat Armor. And he already knows that it needs to be greatly modified to be pulled on and off easily as he goes from acting on the set to directing from behind the monitor. He explains this.

"I've played the part, so I know what's it's like to be in the suit. I think I'd have to modify the suit to make it a little bit easier to put on and take off if I was really going to be directing the movie as well. When you are just in it, you can be sweating, crazy and exhausted, just do your part and walk away. But when you're a director, you can't walk away. You have to answer all the questions and be there for everybody. Chief among the challenges of doing Batman, will be finding a suit that's more comfortable."

Perhaps this is why Ben Affleck has been so wishy-washy when it comes to actually directing The Batman. The actor turned director has been all over the map in terms of what is happening with the project. After hinting that he might just dump the project and leave, he confirmed last week on Jimmy Kimmel that he was confirmed to direct. But then just days later, while promoting his new gangster movie Live By Night, he went back to sounding unsure about the whole thing.