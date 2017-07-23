Prior to this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, Ben Affleck's future in the DC Extended Universe as Batman seemed pretty uncertain. Reports were claiming that Warner Bros. wanted to usher out his Batman "gracefully" in a future DCEU movie and, in some way, that may still be true, but Affleck wants us to know that he isn't going anywhere until the studio makes him go somewhere. He wants to play Batman as long as he can.

Entertainment Weekly caught up with Ben Affleck after Warner Bros.' massive Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. During the panel, Affleck made it clear that he loves the role and that he will be in The Batman for director Matt Reeves. While speaking with EW, he reiterated that he isn't going to direct the movie, simply because he feels something would suffer as a result. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Trying to do that, and direct, would probably be too much. Something would be compromised. I think it came off, optically, to the broader world, like lack of interest or enthusiasm. When in fact I love this character. I think getting Matt Reeves to come in and do it is really, really exciting. Matt hasn't really unveiled his full vision yet. He wanted to wait until Apes came out, and he was obviously consumed with that. So I'm looking forward to hearing what his story is."

Matt Reeves has said that he is going to work on a new script for The Batman, so this is going to be quite a bit different than what was rumored to be going on when Ben Affleck was directing. Different or not, he's into it and he is just as committed to playing the Dark Knight in the DCEU as ever. If he does get "gracefully" replaced at some point, it won't be because Ben Affleck is unsatisfied with his job as Gotham's greatest hero.

"Warners has been working on it, making sure we're getting it right. That's the partnership you definitely want. With Wonder Woman, they really hit a home run. With (Justice League), I think we've found the tone, and found the flavor of it. I'd love to do it as long as they'll have me. Eventually it'll be somebody else, and I'm sure they'll get somebody great. But while I'm doing it, I'm going to do the best job I can, and really appreciate how lucky I am."

It was announced at SDCC that The Flash is going to be adapting Flashpoint, which means that some shakeups could be in store for the DCEU. That could present Warner Bros. with that opportunity to phase out Batfleck. Even if he doesn't want to leave the role, there are some realities to face. Ben Affleck is going to be 45 next month, which means he'll be pushing 50 by the time The Batman comes out. Whether he likes it or not, he is probably going to have to say goodbye to the role at some point. With no end in sight for the DCEU, Warner Bros. may have to do some long-term thinking on this one. But, at least for now, Ben Affleck is happy and remains Batman.