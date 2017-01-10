There are normally no shortage of rumors when it comes to any superhero movie, but there has seemed to be quite an influx of speculation swirling around Ben Affleck's The Batman as of late. First, there was comments from Ben Affleck himself, who said that The Batman movie is not "a set thing," with no script yet, and he won't do it if it doesn't come together in the right way. Then there was a report that Warner Bros. was prepping for a shoot sometime this year in Los Angeles, even though Ben Affleck has yet to commit to the project, while another report from yesterday claimed the movie has been delayed by Warner Bros. because their upcoming Justice League is reportedly "a mess." While promoting his new movie Live By Night, Ben Affleck set the record straight that he is directing The Batman.

The actor/filmmaker appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to promote Live By Night, when the subject of his Batman reboot surfaced. He wouldn't directly address the rumors that surfaced yesterday, which claimed that production has been pushed back on The Batman by a few months, and there has yet to be any official production start date, or release date, announced by Warner Bros. for The Batman. When asked by Jimmy Kimmel if he is going to direct the next Batman movie, the actor/director had this to say on the late night talk show.

"I'm gonna direct the next Batman, we're working on it. It's one of those things that's really frustrating because with Live By Night it took me a year-and-a-half to write it and get it ready and I worked really hard. It's just no one gave a s--t. No one was like, 'Where's Live By Night?' But with Batman I keep getting the, "Where's the f---ing Batman? I'm like, 'Whoa, I'm working! Give me a second!'"

It's also worth noting that less than a month ago, Ben Affleck teased that "everything is coming together" and that the production was "on the right track" for a Spring 2017 production start. There was also a report in November that claimed Ben Affleck and Geoff Johns' script was a "mess," which may be why the actor/director recently stated that there is no script yet, since Warner Bros. may have shot down their draft. Then again, nothing has been confirmed and this is all speculation, but given the wildly varying statements from Ben Affleck and other reports, it's difficult to gauge what's really happening with The Batman.

Ben Affleck will reprise his Batman/Bruce Wayne role from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad in The Batman, with Joe Manganiello confirmed last year to star as the main villain, Deathstroke. Jeremy Irons revealed in a recent interview that Ben Affleck has promised him more to do in The Batman as the iconic butler Alfred Pennyworth, but there hasn't been confirmation on any other characters for this film. The Batman will reportedly feature a number of other DC Comics characters, but it will largely be an original story. Take a look at the video from Ben Affleck's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, where he discusses The Batman.