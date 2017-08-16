Casey Affleck has revealed that his brother, Ben Affleck, will not portray the Dark Knight in The Batman. When it was announced that Ben Affleck would be stepping down from directing the standalone Batman movie, Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) signed on, working from a brand new script. Many took these announcements as bad news for Affleck who had previously stated that he would not make the movie if it wasn't right and rumors began to swirl that he was leaving the project completely.

This latest news comes after Ben Affleck said that he wasn't going anywhere, claiming that he'd be the Caped Crusader for as long as Warner Bros. wanted him to do it, which really didn't confirm nor deny his personal feelings about the situation. Casey Affleck was recently on WEEI Sports Radio to promote A Ghost Story and was asked directly about the rumors surrounding his brother and The Batman. Casey Affleck talked about his brother's performance as Batman and then revealed that he didn't think his brother was going to do the standalone movie. He explains.

"I thought he was an OK Batman. No, I thought he was great. He was great. He's a hero, so he had something to channel and work with there. But he's not going to do that movie, I don't think. Sorry to say. Is that breaking news? Because I was just kind of making that up, I don't know."

That's a pretty interesting quote to share and may or may not have been a birthday jab at his brother since yesterday was Ben Affleck's birthday, but the way that he just casually throws the comment out there is telling. It isn't until after the interviewers start to freak out a little that Casey Affleck backtracks, saying, "I was just making that up. I don't know." If he is just in fact, trolling his older brother, that's a pretty big bomb to drop on what has been seen as a volatile situation from the outside.

The rather offhand comment, as previously mentioned, could just be some brotherly trolling. If so, that's a pretty messed up present to deliver to your older brother on his birthday. One could imagine Ben Affleck's phone blowing up all day by friends and colleagues asking about the situation, trying to get the inside scoop. I'd hate to see what Ben Affleck will serve to his little brother for his next birthday.

At this time, it is not clear on whether Casey Affleck was trolling or accidentally announcing some very big news. The deadpan comment followed up by a pretty deadpan backtracking does seem more than a little odd. Who knows? Maybe Casey Affleck thought this would be a good way to promote A Ghost Story. Or, is Ben Affleck really about to pull out of The Batman all together as the rumors suggest? Regardless, you can watch the video clip below and see for yourself.