Earlier this week, a report revealed that director Matt Reeves won't be ready to shoot The Batman until 2018, since he is currently knee-deep in post-production work on War For the Planet of the Apes, which hits theaters on July 14. While no official release date has been given for The Batman, it is believed that Warner Bros. is rushing to push another one of their projects into production, to fill the void of left by this Batman reboot. Aquaman will definitely start shooting this summer in Australia. Now there are reportedly five other movies that the studio is eyeing for a production start this year. Here's what Variety reporter Justin Kroll had to say on Twitter.

"With Batman likely shooting in 2018, WB still would like one more DC property to shoot this year other than Aquaman. The 5 films being considered are Sirens, Flash, Lantern, Squad 2 and Dark Universe. That said if scripts aren't ready to go, studio is content just shooting Aquaman this year till films are ready to go."

Justin Kroll, who broke the news on Twitter, was the same reporter who revealed a few days ago that The Batman won't start filming until 2018. Matt Reeves came aboard to direct just over a month ago, following rumors that Ben Affleck was getting ready to walk away from the project as both the director and star. We know now that the multi-hyphenate will only star in the film, which he co-wrote with Geoff Johns. As for what film could fill the void left by The Batman, it isn't known if the studio is leaning towards any particular project.

The Flash was originally slated to be released on March 16, 2018, but that likely won't happen now, especially since the studio hasn't found a replacement for director Rick Famuyiwa, after he backed away in October. We also reported in January that The Flash movie is getting a page-one rewrite from Joby Harold, with star Ezra Miller now said to be shooting Fantastic Beasts 2 for Warner Bros. before he takes on Barry Allen role. As for Green Lantern Corps, that won't likely start shooting this year, since it isn't even known who is writing, directing or starring in the movie yet.

The studio's best bet for another DC movie to start filming this year is likely Gotham City Sirens, since they already have a director in place with David Ayer coming aboard, which likely means this project will start filming before Suicide Squad 2. Margot Robbie is returning to reprise her Harley Quinn role from Suicide Squad, with other beloved DC female characters like Catwoman and Poison Ivy to be a part of this story. As of now, it hasn't been confirmed when Gotham City Sirens may be filming, or if it will be this project that takes over for The Batman on DC Films' release schedule. But if neither of these movies are ready to start filming this year, then they may only have Aquaman hitting theaters in 2018, a year where Marvel is already planning on releasing 3 movies, Black Panther (February 16, 2018), Avengers: Infinity War (May 4, 2018) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6, 2018). Take a look at Justin Kroll's series of tweets about the DC Films universe.

