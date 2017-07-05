Director Matt Reeves reveals he's been taking cues from Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy on his upcoming solo adventure for Bruce Wayne. The Batman director has been talking a lot about the upcoming movie and pulling from different influences, namely Alfred Hitchcock and more recently Christopher Nolan. Reeves has also drawn comparisons between Bruce Wayne and Caesar from Reeves' most recent movie War for the Planet of the Apes, in addition to talking about doing something different than what the studios expect in regards to the comic book movie genre.

Reeves recently sat down with Yahoo Movies to promote War for the Planet of the Apes where he continued to draw parallels between Caesar and Bruce Wayne as well as discuss telling an "emotional Batman story." The director says this.

"It's my hope to tell a very emotional Batman story, and I see a very strong parallel between (Batman and Caesar) because they're both damaged characters who are grappling to do the right thing in a very imperfect world. A world that's filled with all of the corruption that is human."

War for the Planet of the Apes will be released on July 14th, 2017 and soon afterwards Matt Reeves will jump straight into The Batman with Ben Affleck. While not much is known about the plot, we do know that Reeves has promised a Hitchcockian influence that has excited many fans hoping for a return to the psyche of Batman and hopefully a return to his detective roots. Reeves also goes on to mention the influence of Christopher Nolan on The Batman and making a big budget studio movie. The director seems to admire the way that Nolan was able to make a personal, serious studio movie. Reeves explains.

"What I love that (Nolan) did was that he took the genre seriously. What studios willing to make at the moment is a very, very narrow band of films. What I discovered is that this genre has the potential to be about something more. You can use metaphors of the genre to talk about ( a lot)."

Reeves also talked about the way that Nolan a story throughout three movies, a vision that stays clear throughout while staying personal, much like a Hitchcock character. Reeves says this.

"I think the other thing that I really admire in what (Nolan) did was knowing what it is to make a big studio film, which often can fall into that sense of committee filmmaking where there's an anonymity to the point of view of the film."

Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy is seen as a high water mark for comic book movies and especially Batman by many. When Ben Affleck was announced as the next in line to portray the Dark Knight, many fans scratched their heads and a lot of people were clearly upset with the choice after Christian Bale's performance under Nolan's direction. But it appears that Reeves, much like Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, has his ear to the ground and is listening to what the fans want to see in a new version of Batman.

The Batman has gone through numerous production challenges over the last few years, but it may finally be back on track under the helm of Matt Reeves. The director has done an amazing job on the Planet of the Apes series so far, praised for his unique vision, so hopefully Reeves brings that unique point of view to The Batman. War for the Planet of the Apes hits theaters in a few weeks and has already been gaining rave reviews from critics and fans and production of The Batman is reportedly ready to start soon afterwards.