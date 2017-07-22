Yesterday, a new report surfaced that Warner Bros. was planning to "usher out" Ben Affleck's Batman gracefully, hinting at some major changes within the DCEU. But that report was just shot down by the man himself. Shortly after taking to the Hall H Comic-Con stage as part of the Justice League panel, Ben Affleck made it clear that he is not leaving his stand-alone movie The Batman, which is now being directed by Matt Reeves. Here's what he had to say during the early moments of the Justice League panel.

"Let me be clear. Batman is the coolest f---ing part in any universe. I am so thrilled to do it. It is f---ing amazing. After two films, Kevin Tsujihara, Sue Kroll and Toby Emmerich have said, 'We want you to be our Batman.' I would be an ape on the ground for Matt Reeves. It's a great time in the DC universe, and you can see why I am so excited to play Batman."

While he didn't specifically address the report in his statement at Comic-Con, it was clear that he was referring to the rumor that surfaced yesterday. He added that there may have been a "misconception that because I wasn't directing it, I wasn't enthusiastic about it," which is not the case. Yesterday's rumor came just a few days after director Matt Reeves admitted that he scrapped Ben Affleck's script for The Batman, revealing that "it's a new story" and that they're just "starting again."

The original script for The Batman was written by Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman and Justice League writer Chris Terrio, and DC Films president Geoff Johns. While no specific details were given about the story, it was confirmed last year that Deathstroke will be the main villain, with Joe Manganiello coming aboard to play this iconic villain. However, he signed on when Ben Affleck was still planning on starring, writing and directing, but that plan has changed quite drastically, and now he's just starring in the movie. There was also a report from March that claimed Joe Manganiello may be out as Deathstroke, but that was never confirmed.

Aside from yesterday's rumor, the last we heard Warner Bros. was eyeing a 2019 release for The Batman, although no official date has been set at this time. Matt Reeves has already started work on The Batman, although it remains to be seen when production will actually begin. Still, it seems that reports of a new Batman being sought were greatly exaggerated, and we can look forward to Ben Affleck in the cape and cowl for the forseeable future.