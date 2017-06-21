The Batman director Matt Reeves reportedly wants to bring some Hitchcock suspense into the upcoming standalone movie. The director is currently on a press tour for his upcoming War for the Planet of the Apes, which ahs been gaining praise from viewers of early screenings. It's definitely a transitional time for DC and Warner Bros., on where they decide to bring their characters after the success of Wonder Woman. That was a movie that set out to capture the essence of the character, something sorely lacking in previous DCEU movies. Matt Reeves has definitely put in some time thinking about his influences and vision for the character of Batman.

There's a lot to live up to for a standalone Batman movie as Christopher Nolan cast a mighty big shadow over what's intended to come next for the Caped Crusader. Matt Reeves sat down with CNET to promote War of the Planet of the Apes and the questions steered towards The Batman. Reeves explained that he wants something to appear as if you're seeing something from the main character's point of view, a tactic that Alfred Hitchcock would use for psychological suspense. Read what Reeves had to say below.

"For me, point of view is really important. I want to make sure you are experiencing something from the perspective of the main character in the story. I'm a huge Hitchcock fan, like the idea of being immersed in that perspective."

Hitchcock sounds like a perfect jumping off place for a character as complex as Batman. Hitchcock had a way with technique that allowed audiences to see the perspectives of the main characters, often showing how they feel. The effect worked especially well for villains, letting audiences even find a place of sympathy for the bad guy in a movie. Another hallmark of Hitchcock is the feeling of suspense placed on the viewer; almost as if the person was on the set. There is no word on whether Reeves will throw in a complicated relationship with Bruce Wayne's mother, which is a theme that Hitchcock often brings into his projects.

Matt Reeves is talking about a vision for The Batman, but it's still very early to tell what the director and actor Ben Affleck will bring in to the project. Reeves might not have the intention of making an all out Hitchcockian psychological suspense rip-off, but it would be a pretty great idea. Reeves is pointing towards an approach to the character of Batman, something that the DCEU should be taking notes on.

Reeves finished by saying that "movies for me are about empathy. The idea to make you, the audience, feel what the character feels." Hitchcock couldn't have said it better himself, unless he already did... Fans should just be excited that the production of The Batman is moving in some kind of forward movement at all and should definitely be excited that the director is actually looking into the character of the movie. Until then, fans can check out Batman in the Justice League movie coming this November.