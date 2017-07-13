The Batman director Matt Reeves has revealed that he has decided to start from scratch on the project, leaving Ben Affleck's original script behind. A lot of changes have been happening behind the scenes on The Batman, and while at first the changes may have been seen as detrimental, it now appears that the movie is finally on the right track. Reeves has been out promoting his latest movie, the excellent War for the Planet of the Apes over the last few weeks and he's been talking a lot about his involvement in The Batman and his vision for the Dark Knight.

Reeves was recently on MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast where he revealed his plans to start fresh for The Batman. The director was asked if he would be working off of Affleck's original script and he said that he would not. Reeves explains.

"No. It's a new story. It's just starting again. I'm excited about it. I think it's going to be really cool."

Not much information has ever been revealed about the original script other than Ben Affleck, Chris Terrio, and Geoff Johns wrote it, and that Affleck wanted to use a villain that had not been seen on the big screen before.

Reeves has been drawing comparisons between War for the Planet of the Apes' Caesar and Bruce Wayne, calling them both "damaged characters who are grappling to do the right thing in a very imperfect world. A world that is filled with all of the corruption that is human." The director has also taken time to praise Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy for bringing a seriousness and maturity to the comic book movie genre, something that he his obviously hoping to do with his version of the Caped Crusader.

The director has also talked about combining Nolan's sense of "something more" with a look into the character that has not been seen yet. Citing Hitchcock as an influence, Reeves appears to want to give fans a peak into the psyche of Batman, what it's like in his head, which has gotten many fans excited. This has also lead to speculation that we might get to see the return of Batman's detective roots, a skill that has been relatively ignored on the big screen aside from the Wayne Tech toys that seem to do all of the work for him.

Matt Reeves latest reveal about The Batman may have just thrown all of the former speculation out the window, especially when it comes to choosing a villain. As stated before, Affleck wanted a villain that hadn't been represented on the big screen yet. Deathstroke seemed to be the choice at the time, but it is unclear where the villain role will go at this time. Though Josh Gad has been seen around the DC offices, even posing for a picture holding a copy of a comic book with the Penguin on the cover. Will Penguin be the main villain? We'll just have to sit back and wait. In the meantime, Ben Affleck will be appearing at the San Diego Comic-Con next week for the Warner Bros. panel on Justice League another movie that has seen a bit of behind the scenes changes.