For a couple of months, things were looking pretty rough for The Batman at Warner Bros. What started out as script problems resulted in Ben Affleck stepping down as director, and this brought on a general feeling of uncertainty. Now things are back on track with Matt Reeves officially directing and a script in place that supposedly, everyone is very happy with. Joe Manganiello delivers us some more good news, saying that the movie will be shooting soon and will be done the right way.

Joe Manganiello, who will be playing the villain Deathstroke in the movie, recently spoke with Robert Irvine Magazine and naturally, the subject of The Batman came up. Not only did he assure everyone that the movie will be shooting soon, but he made it clear that things were never as bad as many media outlets made it seem. Here is what he had to say about it.

"Everyone involved wants to make this the best film possible, so that's really what it's about. It's funny how the media likes to run with, 'Oh there's trouble!' 'Oh, the script needs to be revised!' They're drama queens. There's a creative process, and everyone on the cast and crew wants to make this the best movie possible. So that's what we're gonna do. When we start shooting it, we'll start shooting it. It will be soon, I can say that. Here's the thing: No one wants to create that superhero movie that's polarizing to fans and critics. Rest assured, we're gonna do this thing right."

There was definitely some uneasy feelings surrounding The Batman for a bit, but things are definitely looking up. Not only is Joe Manganiello saying all of the right things, but having a guy like Matt Reeves directing is more than encouraging. Many are sad that Ben Affleck won't be at the helm, but having the guy who directed Cloverfield and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is pretty solid. It was also recently reported that what ultimately got Matt Reeves to sign on to direct was Warner Bros. giving him final say on all things related to the movie and a ton of creative control. So we probably won't have another Suicide Squad situation on our hands. Joe Manganiello also said that the creative process for The Batman is the most important thing and that they won't be beholden to any sort of start date.

"Last year, I said May and that was my understanding. It depends. They have big plans for this movie. Whether or not we start exactly on that date or in June, whatever it is, it doesn't matter. Here's the thing: The creative process needs to be respected and no one involved in this film wants to make anything less than an unbelievable film, a legendary film. The movie will start shooting whenever those pieces are in place and we know this is gonna be something that we're proud of. What we're not gonna do is be backed into a start date, scrambling to get something off the ground just to get it off the ground."

Ben Affleck will still be starring in and producing The Batman, in addition to his contributions to the script, which he co-write with Geoff Johns. Justice League writer Chris Terrio did a rewrite on it and that is the draft that reportedly made everyone happy. Though, Matt Reeves could decide to change some things. In any case, it looks like the dust is settling and The Batman is coming together. Everyone is saying the things we want to hear and hopefully that means this will be the movie fans want to see. There is no release date set for The Batman, but assuming the movie does shoot this summer, it is possible we could see the movie debut next year. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more details become available.