The Blob remake has been in development for a very long time and updates have been few and far between. However, it looks there may have been a somewhat quiet, interesting development on the movie. If a new production listing is accurate, it looks like Oscar-winner Halle Berry has been tapped to star in the long-gestating modern retelling of The Blob.

The news was uncovered by Bloody Disgusting, who discovered that the horror production company Swengroup updated a listing on their site for The Blob. According to the listing, Halle Berry is the sole star attached to be in the movie. There wasn't a lot of context provided in the listing, but her name was there, along with Simon West (Con Air, The Expendables 2), who is apparently still attached to direct. If this turns out to be true, it would be a pretty big deal.

Halle Berry may not be the star she once was, but she is still a big name, and with Kingsman: The Golden Circle coming out later this year, her star power could be on the rise again. She is also no stranger to horror, having starred in movies like Gothika and Dark Tide. Samuel L. Jackson has been attached to star in what would be the second remake of The Blob for a long time, but there is no mention of him in this particular listing. However, he recently provided an update on the movie, saying he is still supposed to be in it and that they had secured financing from China. Here's what he had to say about it in an interview with the Toronto Sun.

"I've been running from or chasing King Kong, Godzilla, the Wolfman, whatever, since I was a kid [in Chatanooga, Tenn.] We'd go home and pretend to do all that stuff. So I'm doing 'Kong' for the same reason I'll probably be doing 'The Blob'. I just got a call the other day (where the producers) said they finally got their money from China to do 'Blob'."

The original Blob came out in 1958 and starred Steve McQueen, with a remake landing in theaters back in 1988. There was also a sequel to the original, Beware! The Blob released in 1972, but it is considered to be fairly forgettable by many. As it stands, the 1958 version is still the definitive version. The movies both centered around some miners unleashing a hideous creature on an unsuspecting town that destroys everything in its path. The Blob remake is being billed as a terrifying reimagining, and it is definitely the kind of thing that could benefit from some modern special effects.

If Halle Berry really is going to be in The Blob, and if Samuel L. Jackson is still attached as well, that is certainly a good place to start. We'll see if it finally winds up happening, but since this has been in development for so long, don't hold your breath. We will be sure to keep you updated as more details on The Blob remake are made available.