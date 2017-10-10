If there's a modern king of horror, his name is James Wan. The man responsible for The Conjuring and Saw is currently directing Aquaman, but he's got his plate full of other, horror-related projects he's producing as well. One of his next movies is a horror/thriller titled The Children, which has just locked down Linda Cardellini (Daddy's Home) for the lead role. Not much has been revealed about the movie, but with James Wan and an intriguing star leading the cast, this is already shaping up to be one you're going to want to keep on your radar.

It appears that, for now, New Line Cinema is keeping the details on The Children mostly under wraps. According to Variety, who broke the news of Linda Cardellini's casting, the movie "follows a social worker who, while investigating the mysterious disappearance of two children, discovers her own family might also be in jeopardy." Michael Chaves has been tapped to direct The Children, which will mark his feature directorial debut. Having James Wan as a producer is certainly helpful for a guy who is taking such a big step. Wan did the same for David F. Sandberg with Lights Out, which turned out quite well. Sandberg went on to direct Annabelle: Creation, which was a huge hit, and has since moved on to direct Shazam for the DCEU.

Even though James Wan isn't directing, he tends to be a pretty hands-on producer, so expect The Children to have the feel of one of his movies, to some degree. New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. are currently expanding their Conjuring movie universe with movies like The Nun and The Crooked Man, but, at the moment, it doesn't appear that The Children is connected to that universe in any way. But don't surprised if they are trying to pull a fast one on us with this one.

Linda Cardellini is a well-known actress, having recently starred in hits like Daddy's Home, as well as the sequel, Daddy's Home 2. She also was a lead on Netflix's Bloodline and played Velma in the live-action Scooby Doo movies. Despite having a long and prosperous career, she hasn't had many chances to lead a movie. The Children is going to give her that opportunity.

According to Variety, James Wan will produce The Children, via his Atomic Monster production banner. Gary Dauberman and Emile Gladstone are also on board to produce the movie, which has a script from Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. New Line has been on a hot streak with their horror movies lately, with IT recently crossing the $600 million mark at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing horror movie ever. Also, the movies in The Conjuring universe recently passed the $1 billion mark, with the help of Annabelle: Creation, which made just shy of $300 million at the box office this year. Will The Children be the next hit for them? It certainly has the makings of one.