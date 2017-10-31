Valeria Lukyanova, aka 30-year-old Human Barbie, the Ukrainian model who has made it her life's ambition to mimic the famous toy from Mattel, is heading to a (select) theater near you in The Doll. The Doll is the first serious role for Lukyanova as the movie was presented at the Cannes Film Festival. We're basically looking at a naughty, taller version of Chucky from Child's Play and from what the trailer shows us, there's a twist, which is not a bad thing at all. We're looking at a new type of slasher movie, one where Ron Jeremy gets stabbed to death.

The Doll sees a possessed doll (Valeria Lukyanova) ruin the lives of two friends and the trailer shows us just how brutal, horrifying, and gloriously weird the movie looks. The official synopsis of the movie reads.

"Internationally renowned model and internet sensation, Valeria Lukyanova ("The Human Barbie") makes a terrifying and memorable screen debut in this impressive, suspense thriller. When Chris and Andy order a model from an escort service, they find that something is unnaturally wrong with Natasha, something deadly wrong. Eddie (Anthony Del Negro) and his friend Chris (Christopher Lenk) call out for an escort after Eddie's girlfriend (Isabella Racco) breaks up with him and moves out of their house. Little do they know that while Natasha is a breathtaking beauty, she's really a possessed doll created by a mad doctor (Don Scribner) in an unholy laboratory and built with the urge to kill and dominate the minds of others to kill for her."

If the movie is half as good as the synopsis, we're all in for a good slashing time. The trailer is dark and demented, leaving a lasting memory that will have you think twice about messing with a doll. The Doll director, writer, and producer Susannah O'Brien has a background in psychology and she used that background to try and make the movie more intense. She had this to say.

"There hasn't been a movie like this since Child's Play. To take a real life looking doll which people are naturally scared of dolls, and make Valeria who looks like a real life doll the killer, in a horror movie was a no brainer for me to write for Valeria. My psychology background helped me make this script and movie more intense."

In addition, O'Brien says that working with the "real-life" Barbie, Valeria Lukyanova was a pleasant experience and offered her the greatest compliment, calling her a "doll." The actress/model apparently took direction well and she looks like she plays a pretty good killer doll in the trailer.

Dubbed the Odessa Barbie, Valeria Lukyanova has spent years crafting her body to look like a living, breathing replica of a Barbie doll. But the trailer for her debut movie might leave Barbie's makers Mattel more than a little horrified. As well as slashing with her knife, she is shown with a shovel for grave digging and a voodoo doll in the bizarre horror trailer. She can also be seen with a pentagram branded into her hand, which might have actually happened to more than a few Barbie dolls in real-life.

According to The Doll trailer, everybody orders escorts, but one might start second guessing that idea after watching the new slasher movie. The Doll will open to select theaters on December 8th and will be available to VOD services the very same day. You can check out the new trailer for The Doll below, courtesy of Gravitas Ventures' YouTube channel.