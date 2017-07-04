The Fly reboot is currently in the works at 20th Century Fox with director J.D. Dillard (Sleight). Fans will still have a few more years before this project hits the big screen. For those who don't want to wait that long, fan/artist Stormbrush has taken it upon himself to re-design several elements of this iconic 1986 horror-thriller, starring Jeff Goldblum. Here's what the artist had to say in a statement from his official website, when he first started this project back in 2015.

"I watched The Fly 1986 recently and still love it very much. This is more than just a monster movie, it has depth to the story and character. So I decided to redesign the creature. The challenge to design this monster is that it is crossing species quite drastically, and you get to see the development. It starts from flesh and skin infection to deformation, and then slowly the parasite reveal itself, and it is taking control of the host. Stage 4 and stage 5 is the biggest challenge and the most fun part, because it is at its turning point, that you want audience terrified but also sympathize with Brundle. At this stage the percentage of how much human feature being revealed is critical. The full body Brundle fly use the basic structure and poses of an insect, but with distorted and infected flesh, cross over with insect patterns, hairs and leg parts. The middle legs only revealed at the end of the transformation, which affects the pose and walk cycle, making it completely non-human."

The artwork, posted on Stormbrush's official website, goes through eight stages of transformation, starting with the normal Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum), to his complete transformation into The Fly, each more gruesome than the next. There is also a full-body image of the fully-transformed Fly. Since that initial post, he also posted artwork with a new design of the telepod from the original David Cronenberg classic, which celebrated its 30th Anniversary last year. Here's what he had to say about the telepod artwork, which you can find on the artist's site.

"I love the design of the telepod in the movie because it resembles the pupa of a housefly, which inspired me to take the shape of a butterfly pupa and 'geometrifly' it. I decided to leave some parts exposed or less cover up, to convey the idea that it is still an experimental unit, also to emphasis practicality rather than aesthetic. The extra cables linking different devices on the surface help to sell this idea. They were arranged to resemble vein pattern that can be seen on some pupa."

Back in 2014, The Fly comic book sequel continued the story from the 1986 classic, in a five-issue comic mini-series entitled The Fly: Outbreak written by Brandon Seifert. With The Fly currently being rebooted, it's possible that this talented artist could be brought on to help conceptualize this new version of Seth Brundle/The Fly, but that has not been confirmed. Take a look at some of the artwork below, then check out Stormbrush.com for the rest of the images.